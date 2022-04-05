"You could be Sykkuna": Pokimane and Valkyrae reveal their desire to give Sykkuno a makeover

Recently on Pokimane's live stream, she, along with her close friend Valkyrae, revealed their desire to give Sykkuno a fun makeover as a cute girl. Sykkuno's sudden rise in popularity happened way back in 2020 when he started streaming among us.

The 25-year-old has risen steadily through the ranks to emerge as one of the most well-known personalities in the streaming industry. On his journey to the top, Sykkuno made some really special friends who kept on motivating him and helped him garner a mirthful community.

Two of the major supporters and great friends of the Among Us streamer are undoubtedly Valkyrae and Pokimane. The two streamers have been one of his greatest strengths and are more like a family to him. But what's a genuine friendship without a bit of teasing?

Pokimane and Valkyrae imagine Sykkuno as a cute girl

As fans might already know, Valkyrae, The Queen of YouTube, recently moved in with Sykkuno and now they are living together as housemates. The duo have always been in the limelight due to their dating rumors and since becoming housemates, the speculation has grown stronger than ever.

Although the duo have never officially admitted that they are dating, fans have shipped them together for quite a while now.

Majorly, the duo can be seen streaming together many times and it's one of the most enthralling streams for their fans. And that's precisely what happened this time when she, along with Pokimane, expressed their desire to give Sykkuno a cute girl makeup.

Pokimane and Valkyrae never leave a chance to tease Sykkuno. As fans already know, Sykkuno's viewer demographic is significantly dominated by women due to his shy nature and cute looks. During a recent stream, Pokimane pointed out:

"Get on Mr. Sykkuwo. Oh my god I was telling my chat today I accidentally called you Sykkuna and that's a really cute name."

To which Sykkuno awkwardly replied:

"Umm, uh-huh"

In return, Pokimane teasingly continued:

"Like, you know, like you ever wanted to you know dress like a cute little girl, you could be Sykkuna, you know. I'm like it would be cute right?"

Valkyrae took the opportunity and quickly jumped into the conversation. She quipped:

"We can make it happen."

Fans react to Poki and Valkyrae's makeover idea

As expected, fans will be more than thrilled for this makeover. Here are some of their reactions.

EFans react to the makeover idea (Image via- YouTube comment section/Shrimpkkuno)

Clearly, Poki and Valkyrae are just teasing Sykkuno and there is no way he would agree to get a cute girl makeover anytime soon. But if he does, it will be pretty interesting to see what the two women have in mind in terms of makeovers.

