"Rae dipped real fast": Miyoung reveals how to get Valkyrae to leave a game

Miyoung "Kkatamina" revealed on stream the fastest way to get Rachell "Valkyrae" to leave a game.

While nearing the end of a Valorant session with a few fellow OTV streamers, Miyoung changed the game mode before queueing up. As soon as the queue started, Valkyrae immediately left the lobby, and everyone in the voice call shared a laugh about how quickly she left. Miyoung said:

"Rae dipped real fast!"

Miyoung reveals how to get Valkyrae to leave a Valorant lobby

Miyoung was playing competitive mode in Valorant in a lobby with Offline TV members Disguised Toast, Kyedae, Sykkuno and Valkyrae. The five-stack was about to call it quits for the night when Toast suggested that they close out the session with a game of Spike Rush. This resulted in a disagreement from a few of the people on the call.

As the lobby leader, she quickly switched the game mode to Spike Rush and started the queue. Almost instantly, Valkyrae left the lobby. Miyoung seemed to expect the result. She said:

"That's how you get someone to leave. That's how you do it. You go to Spike Rush."

Valkyrae, who originally suggested that they play another competitive game, joked about Spike Rush being a surefire way to get her to to leave the lobby.

"She knows my weakness!"

The lobby quickly emptied out as the group shared a laugh about what just transpired. Miyoung seemed content to end the stream.

"I guess if Rae's just done after that, I guess it's a good time to call it there."

Fans react to Valkyrae leaving lobby over Spike Rush

Viewers who watched the end of the stream chimed in with some reactions to the hilarious moment. Some were impressed by how quickly Valkyrae left the lobby. Others seemed to agree with Rae's disdain for Spike Rush.

Viewers give their takes on Valkyrae bailing on Spike Rush (Image via YouTube)

Some players are just the competitive, 'built-different' type of gamers. Not everyone likes to stay up extra late to play unless their ranks are on the line. Valkyrae has shown that she is that type of gamer. It is either that, or she simply doesn't like Spike Rush. Either way, no one can blame her for leaving the lobby the way she did, and the moment made for some quality entertainment. At least Miyoung and company didn't seem to mind and were able to laugh it off.

Edited by Mayank Shete