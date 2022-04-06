"Rae's behind me?": Miyoung takes another dig at Valkyrae's height during recent livestream

The former most subbed female Twitch streamer, Miyoung, or Kkatamina, as many individuals might recognize her, has become a regular streamer, much like her peer and roommate Valkyrae.

The two stars have been good friends for quite some time now and have also been roommates since the start of 2022. They have often been spotted on each other's streams, goofing around as well.

Now, in a clip extracted from one of Miyoung's recent streams, the Twitch streamer can be seen taking a hysterical dig at Rae's height in response to a question:

"Rae's behind me?"

Valkyrae's roommate Miyoung fires shots at her while talking to chat during a recent stream

The 100 Thieves co-owner is often jokingly mocked for her height by her fans as well as other streamers and content creators. Although she takes it in a light-hearted manner, many are still afraid of the diminutive YouTube star.

The latest stream featured the content creator playing 'Getting Over It' as well as Valorant with her fellow streamer friends Sykkuno, Valkyrae and a few more. But what turned the heads of many fans in the community was her not-so-subtle dig at her roommate.

Rae and Miyoung with their new roomates (Images via Twitter/valkyrae)

While interacting with her fans via Twitch chat, Miyoung's fans continuously spammed "behind you !" or different versions of it in order to make the streamer turn around.

Although it took her fans a while to accomplish this, Miyoung eventually did turn behind to find out there was, in fact, nothing and, with a hint of sarcasm, stated:

"There's nothing even behind me. Funny. Funny. Very funny."

She then read out a message from her fans, followed by a hysterical act and an equally good dig at Valkyrae.

"Rae's behind me?" [turns around and looks towards the floor] No. No, I'm good. She wasn't there. She wasn't there [laughs]."

Miyoung initially burst out laughing, while her fans continued to do the same using emoticons and words in the Twitch chat, before Rae's fear finally set in.

She quickly followed it with an explanation as to why it should be alright as long as Valkyrae was not watching the livestream or was in the nearby vicinity.

"Oh no, no, no. She's gonna kill me. She's gonna kill me. She's not here, right? As long as she's not here, it's fine. It's fine. It's fine. It's fine. As long- Oh God. No no. As long as she's not watching, it's okay. It'll be okay. Oof."

She then rigorously attempted to clarify that it was just a joke and nothing more.

"Oh god! No. No. No. No. It was a joke. It was a joke."

Fans in the comments section of the clip had hilarious reactions and comments about Miyoung's actions. One fan even pointed out that Valkyrae has an aesthetic collection of various swords and weapons and Miyoung taking digs at her height was not a well-thought move.

Screenshot of fans' reactions (Images via YouTube)

Others even stated that they were scared of Rae, regardless of their height. One fan even drew comparisons between Miyoung and Sykkuno, as the latter often takes blatant digs at their common friend.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul