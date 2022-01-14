Twitch streamer gets the spins after heavy night of drinking, destroys his room

Twitch streamer cp_wolfop hilariously ended up destroying his room after waking up from a heavy night of drinking.

cp_wolfop is a regular Just Chatting streamer who currently has less than 300 followers on Twitch. He apparently had a hardcore night of drinking and struggled to wake up the next day.

The streamer hosted a Call of Duty livestream after drinking alcohol with his friends. He passed out after playing a few games and ended up destroying his room when he tried to get up later.

Twitch streamer cp_wolfop hilariously tries to wake up after a heavy night of drinking

cp_wolfop had spent the previous night drinking with his friends as it was his birthday. After returning, the streamer decided to host a livestream and played Call of Duty online. He soon decided to take off his t-shirt and call it a night. Twitch viewers then watched him struggle on his bed for hours together.

cp_wolfop woke up a couple of times and seemed to have an extremely uncomfortable night overall. The streamer seemed to be dehydrated and struggled to sleep for about four hours. Eventually, he decided to wake up. However, his body did not seem to respond as he struggled with the same.

The streamer initially tried to take the support of his wall but ended up slamming headfirst into the TV cabinet. Instead of a proper bed, cp_wolfop was sleeping on two mattresses, which made it much harder for him to get up. He fell down beside the bed, crawled off-camera and eventually came tumbling down again.

cp_wolfop held on to an open cupboard while falling and effectively destroyed his room. The objects in the cupboard all fell down beside the bed as well. The streamer seemed to sober up once the cupboard fell down, and pulled himself up to the chair in his room.

Also Read Article Continues below

Needless to say, cp_wolfop was still drunk during the time of the incident. He eventually set up the cupboard again and ended up passing out. The hilarious incident led to the streamer’s room being destroyed despite him never uttering a single word.

Edited by Siddharth Satish