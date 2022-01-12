First Pokimane, now Disguised Toast - Here is why Twitch can't help but ban their top streamers

Twitch recently had the internet's attention on it after consecutive strikes on two of the biggest streamers on the platform: Pokimane and Disguised Toast. Both streamers received their suspensions for having flouted the platform's DMCA laws by streaming various TV shows on their channels.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch is taking all of OTV Offline Twitch is taking all of OTV Offline https://t.co/cHd1oIn1FI

Now, questions have arisen about whether these bans are justified. While some ardent fans believe that the Amazon-owned platform needs to update its outdated DMCA laws, others believe that the streamers were fully aware of the consequences of what they are doing, so the punishment is well-deserved.

Pokimane and Disguised Toast's Twitch ban has stirred a huge controversy in the streaming world

Meta and reaction streams have become a new trend in the streaming community, with top streamers on the platform, like xQc, Mizkif, Disguised Toast, and Pokimane partaking in the trend.

However, what has been a point of concern for many in the community is that streamers know that what they are doing is copyright infringement and are aware of the consequences. However, they do not really seem to care about it and do it anyway, as explained by MoistCr1TiKaL in a recent video.

Another thing that caught people's attention was the difference in suspension periods for Toast and Pokimane. While Pokimane got away with a two-day suspension, Disguised Toast has been suspended from the platform for a month.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Apparently Disguised Toast is banned from Twitch for a month, wonder what the exact difference between him and Pokimane was Apparently Disguised Toast is banned from Twitch for a month, wonder what the exact difference between him and Pokimane was https://t.co/6t2sVeLqjo

The most logical reasoning behind this stark difference is that this is Pokimane's first ban, whereas Toast is no stranger to the same. However, this is simply speculation at this point.

Ethan Price @Paradox_EP @JakeSucky Probably went after Toast for multiple infractions. I'm guessing these companies are going to start making a list of big names who've done this and then them in at the same time. U about to see several creators get banned for a month lol. @JakeSucky Probably went after Toast for multiple infractions. I'm guessing these companies are going to start making a list of big names who've done this and then them in at the same time. U about to see several creators get banned for a month lol.

Speculation also suggests that fans may see many such creators banned in the near future. The platform seems to be out to clean up its mess and make it clear to streamers that DMCA laws are to be taken seriously, regardless of the streamer’s personal opinion.

Although many believe that regular copyright violators Mizkif and xQc might be the next streamers to go, only time can tell for sure.

