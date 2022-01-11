"20 more minutes": Disguised Toast banned from Twitch while watching 'Death Note' anime on stream

Following Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang is the next OfflineTV member to get hit with a ban after weeks of binging anime on stream.

The variety streamer was in the middle of an episode of Death Note when his stream was taken down. Upon being banned, he seemed to find humor in the situation, tweeting out that Twitch staff could have waited for a bit before handing out the suspension:

Toast @DisguisedToast they really couldn't have waited 20 more minutes huh they really couldn't have waited 20 more minutes huh

Disguised Toast banned from Twitch for watching copyright media

Earlier today, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" received a ban from Twitch for streaming copyrighted media during his livestream.

Wang seemed unphased by the ban, posting a light-hearted tweet feigning annoyance at Twitch staff for not having waited until the end of the episode he was watching.

Viewers in replies to the tweet said that he was expecting a ban from his actions. At the time of the ban, he was watching the last episode of Death Note, a single-season anime that originally aired from October 2006 to June 2007.

Prior to streaming Death Note, Wang had watched the entirety of the original Naruto series on stream, causing him to receive slack from a selective group of peers.

Following the ban, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter jokingly tweeted out "Free Toast," receiving over 15k likes instantly.

Toast @DisguisedToast @Valkyrae can't believe it happened, did not see it coming at all @Valkyrae can't believe it happened, did not see it coming at all

Wang replied to her tweet, sarcastically alluding to the fact that he had expected to get banned and wasn't surprised at all.

Streamers and followers react to Disguised Toast's ban

Following Wang's ban, many streamers, viewers, and friends of the content creator tweeted about the same, with emotion all across the board. Some of his friends commented on the ban, joking about the same.

Others were upset by his reaction, alluding to it being arrogant. Many were perplexed at his choice to continuously stream anime, despite knowing the risks it carried.

Nathan Warnick @DH5tv @DisguisedToast Why are you guys putting yourselves in this situation... Google @napster this ain't gonna end in your favor @DisguisedToast Why are you guys putting yourselves in this situation... Google @napster this ain't gonna end in your favor

GALF_Plays @GalfPlays @DisguisedToast Let me get this: some top streamers are literally monetizing piracy and they've not been slapped with a five zeroes fine+felony? What is this clown planet? Btw people, YouTube risked closing for less. Y'all are risking the complete shut down of Twitch. What's the agenda here? @DisguisedToast Let me get this: some top streamers are literally monetizing piracy and they've not been slapped with a five zeroes fine+felony? What is this clown planet? Btw people, YouTube risked closing for less. Y'all are risking the complete shut down of Twitch. What's the agenda here?

Raine Yi 🤪💦SlimeChamp @RaineYiVTube @DisguisedToast I dont get what the point of this was. You knew they were going to do it. Is it limit testing? Was it just for fun? @DisguisedToast I dont get what the point of this was. You knew they were going to do it. Is it limit testing? Was it just for fun?

Overall, opinions on the situation regarding streaming copyrighted content seem to be aimed in different directions.

Following HasanAbi's reveal that the copyright-takedown he received for streaming MasterChef US was undone, a surge of content creators streaming similar shows may be seen by viewers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish