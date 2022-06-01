Watch: HasanAbi does a PO box opening stream and is left shocked after receiving Valkyrae’s RFLCT skin products

Twitch streamer and political commentator HasanAbi recently decided to host a PO box opening stream after nine long months. He received a ton of goodies from his fans, but one particular item stunned the streamer.

After opening and reading out messages from his fans, HasanAbi noticed a peculiar box and seemingly knew what was inside and stated:

"This is... I don't even know if I want to open it. If this is what I think it is... okay, let's just go. Let's just open it."

He smirked after opening the box and revealed that it was YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae's" controversial skin line product called RFLCT.

HasanAbi's fans gift him Valkyrae's skincare line RFLCT

Hasan switched up the content during his recent broadcast and spent a few hours doing a special PO box opening stream.

After opening gifts for half an hour, the 30-year-old Twitch streamer came across a gift box and seemingly knew what would be inside of it. Some viewers began speculating that it was a year-old food item.

Hasan opened the box and slyly smirked. He then revealed it to be Valkyrae's controversial RFLCT skincare product. He began showing it off to his fans present in the Twitch chat.

After opening the box and seeing the contents present inside of it, the Turkish-American streamer stated:

"Yeah. RFLCT.com - a new kind of skin care and skin protection just arrived. RFLCT is..."

He began laughing and kept the box down. He then added:

"Umm... this I think is now officially a collectible."

Timestamp: 06:04:20

Hasan read out a message from Valkyrae present in the box:

"I'm so excited to share this skin care journey with you. I know that maintaining your skin's health can be a complicated process. It's meant for me (Valkyrae). I created RFLCT because I wanted to help people protect and improve their skin. I hope you love this new collection as much as I do. Try and enjoy it and please share your goodies with RFLCT skin."

The Twitch creator then provided some context towards RFLCT and the controversy surrounding it. He continued to unbox more items and streamed for a few more hours.

Fans react to HasanAbi being gifted RFLCT by a viewer

More than 110 fans commented on the featured clip on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Some fans agreed with HasanAbi's notion of calling RFLCT a collectible item.

Several fans provided their take on the skincare line launched by Valkyrae.

RFLCT was a controversial product announced by Valkyrae back in October 2021. The controversy began after Rae claimed that the product line helps gamers by providing protection from harmful blue light emitted by various device screens.

Shortly after, Valkyrae announced that she was parting ways with RFLCT and its team after fans began questioning the claims by calling it a scam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far