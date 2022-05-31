5 Twitch streamers who have been streaming the Johnny Depp trial live

The Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp trial went viral and several top Twitch streamers grabbed the opportunity to react to the courtroom hearing live on stream.

Over the course of more than 20 days, several top Twitch streamers like xQc, Pokimane, and Asmongold have watched the entire proceedings. Some streamers and content creators even went on to get more than 100k concurrent viewers at a given point.

In this list, we will take a look at the top Twitch streamers who have been streaming the celebrity defamation case and some of their top reactions.

5) Quin69

Famous Oceanic Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" was one of the first content creators to begin co-streaming and reacting to the courtroom hearing.

Quin69 provided a controversial take regarding Johnny Depp by stating that the latter was "dramatizing" his side of the story. The statement came after he watched a video titled "I did not punch you, I was hitting you" - Audio Recording Between Johnny Depp & Amber Heard".

4) CodeMiko

Miko @thecodemiko Why is mainstream media trying to protect Amber Heard so much? What do they get out of it? Why is mainstream media trying to protect Amber Heard so much? What do they get out of it? https://t.co/eo7tDHyVMr

American VTuber CodeMiko has been watching the celebrity trial and has provided several takes on the subject. Earlier this month, the VTuber questioned the mainstream media who were seemingly defending and protecting Amber Heard.

Another instance of CodeMiko reacting to the live courtroom hearing was when she tried to find a flaw in one of Amber Heard's submitted evidence.

The Twitch streamer's efforts to showcase that Amber Heard had photoshopped the image went viral on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

3) xQc

French-Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" has become a household name when it comes to content creators livestreaming the celebrity trial. One of the most viral clips of him reacting to the trial was during Heard's testimony revealing that she had taken substances.

xQc spoke about the situation and began comparing Johnny Depp's scenario with Amber Heard's.

"Also, guys, the thought I've been having is also the fact that they're trying to discredit his (Johnny Depp) testimony and his whatever because he's drunk or high or doing drugs."

He also added:

"Yet in her testimony, she's like, yeah, I took drugs, yeah, I took a bunch of this and a bunch of that, but then she acts like she's though, she is analytical, attentive to details, remembers everything, she's sane and all there. But whenever he's cooked up, oh he is... (xQc acts on stream)."

Another clip went viral on social media platforms when xQc set up a "cry counter" for Amber Heard while watching her testimony live on stream.

2) Pokimane

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" began watching the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial on May 4 after she uploaded a 19-minute-long video to her main YouTube channel.

The sensationalized broadcast of the celebrity's personal life shocked the Twitch streamer and she stated:

"It is so surreal to me that we're watching a celebrity record another celebrity in their relationship and all of this is just out on the internet for us to publicly react to. That's f***ing crazy!"

Following this, Pokimane began following the daily courtroom hearing and often collaborated with xQc on several occasions.

During their collaborative stream on May 24, Pokimane defended Amber Heard, which left the Twitch streaming community divided.

1) Asmongold

One True King's co-founding member Zack "Asmongold" was one of the most popular Twitch streamers who reacted and co-streamed the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial.

Asmongold received more than 200k concurrent viewers on several occasions during the final days of the live courtroom hearing. Multiple clips featuring him reacting to the case went viral on Twitch and YouTube.

Aside from his clips being featured on the livestreaming platform, the Twitch streamer's YouTube channel has blown up as multiple clips of him reacting to the courtroom hearing have gone on to get millions of views.

