Watch: Valkyrae hits back at parasocial viewers who were shipping her with Tarik on stream

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" was once again shipped with a famous Twitch streamer during a recent livestream.

Valkyrae grouped up with several well-known personalities like Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, and Tarik to play a bunch of Among Us games. During the broadcast, she received a donation from a viewer who began shipping her with Tarik.

The donation from the viewer visibly annoyed the 100 Thieves co-owner, and she began hitting back at the fans who keep shipping her with various male content creators.

Valkyrae responds to a parasocial viewer who seemingly shipped her with Tarik

The YouTube Gaming star was busy playing the social game with her friends and received a donation from a viewer named TarikXRae with the following message:

"I'm so hyped for more Tarik & Rae interactions for so long and you two are so cute together and it's direct Valo (Valorant), so it's even more hype."

The YouTuber ironically read out the viewer's donation message and said:

"Oh my god, so parasocial of you! Yes, yes, yes! We love that; we love that so much! Yes!"

Rae began laughing hysterically, which made some of her fans concerned. Several viewers asked if she was feeling fine, and she responded by saying that she was feeling okay and sarcastically mentioned that she was very happy.

Soon enough, the Los Angeles native began lashing out at the parasocial shippers by calling them unoriginal. Rae provided one speculative reason that could end fans shipping her with various male content creators:

"It is what it is. I think the only way to stop it is if I get married. I am going to have to find a husband. I'm going to have to find a husband and the shipping will end once I get married."

Following these statements, some fans began speculating that Valkyrae was already married to Miyoung. The streamer's response was:

"Guys, I don't mean to alarm you but Miyoung and I are not actually married. I am also straight. I don't know; I feel like some of you are taking that too, quite literally. Bro, there's like, there's at least like three people in chat that are like, 'I thought you were already married to Miyoung.'"

Fans began pondering why some viewers continued to ship her with other content creators. Valkyrae provided her views on the subject:

"I think there's multiple reasons for why people ship. I think it's because they ship me with someone else or they either hate me or they hate the other person or they want to think that they caught us or they want to think that they have leverage or that they know something or they want to feel like, you know, there's a lot of reasons for why someone would want to like, to feel something, right? Feel involved."

Fans react to parasocial viewers' comments

Some fans commented on certain viewers who continue to ship the streamer with various male content creators.

Valkyrae fans providing their take on parasocial viewers shipping the streamer (Image via Valkyrae1/YouTube)

Earlier this month, Valkyrae took to her alternative Twitter account rae (@itsraechill) to address the shipping situation. She pleaded with her fans to stop shipping her with male friends as it has led to some uncomfortable situations.

rae☀️ @itsraechill Please stop shipping me w/ friends.



It’s really uncomfortable & creepy. Literally EVERY guy friend I interact with comes with some random anonymous account/s making not only the worst/wildest assumptions but they get mad when I’m not interacting with their “favorite”. Insanity. Please stop shipping me w/ friends. It’s really uncomfortable & creepy. Literally EVERY guy friend I interact with comes with some random anonymous account/s making not only the worst/wildest assumptions but they get mad when I’m not interacting with their “favorite”. Insanity.

She spoke about the subject matter the following day on stream and mentioned that the constant shipping from parasocial viewers has led her to stop playing GTA 5 RP.

