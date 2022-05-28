“If you can’t f***ing pay for your haircut, why are you on Twitch?” - Tarik goes off on his viewers while playing Valorant

Twitch streamer Tarik went off at his viewers by claiming that if they couldn’t afford a haircut, then they shouldn't be watching streamers on Twitch.

The controversial statement was made when he stated that he was looking forward to a new standing desk worth more than $1,000. Fans present in his Twitch chat began questioning the streamer's choice as several viewers mentioned that $1,000 was too much for a desk.

A series of messages from his fans annoyed the FPS gamer and he stated that his viewers would freak out if someone paid $30 for a haircut. Following the statement, when fans began mentioning that they wouldn't pay more than $20 for a haircut, Tarik's response was:

"If you can't f***ing pay for your haircut, why are you on Twitch?"

Tarik lashes out at his viewers after they question him for buying an expensive desk

The Turkish-American gamer had been streaming Valorant for five hours and was looking forward to a scheduled delivery for a standing desk. Fans were intrigued and wanted to know the specifics of the desk and how much it had cost.

The 26-year-old streamer mentioned that the desk was worth more than a grand as it was loaded with a bunch of ergonomic features. Fans began questioning his decision to spend a huge amount on the desk and after several messages, Tarik stated:

"Chat will f***ing freak out over paying 30 bucks for a haircut so I'm not surprised that people are like, 'Wow! 1K for a desk?' Chat thinks if you pay more than a 30 bucks for a haircut you know? People in chat get their haircuts for like five bucks, I've had this conversation before. I don't know if people are trolling or what."

Fans began mentioning how much they usually pay for their haircut and the amount ranged from a dollar to $30. As expected, some viewers trolled him by stating that they pay $150 for a haircut.

Timestamp: 05:08:08

After reading some messages, the Valorant gamer began confronting his viewers by stating that if fans couldnt afford to pay for their haircuts, they shouldn't be spending time on the livestreaming platform:

"If you can't pay 20 bucks for your haircut, why the f**k are you on Twitch? You shouldn't be sitting here and watching me right now. You should be getting your life together."

Fans began questioning the streamer's statement and the Brooklyn native warned his viewers by saying if they "question marked" him, he would ban them. He also added:

"If you can't pay 20 bucks for your haircut, why are you on watching me right now? Deada**! Why, like, I'm not trying to be a f***ing d*ck, that means like, obviously... like... if I... whatever."

He doubled down on his take and justified his statements by talking about his past and mentioning that he came from a humble background.

Fans react to Tarik's controversial statements

Audiences on Reddit did not agree with the streamer's statements and provided rational arguments by mentioning that some people needed to weigh the importance of various things when it came to spending money.

Fans provide their take on the streamer's controversial stance (Images via reddit/r/LivestreamFail)

Tarik is a famous FPS streamer and content creator who has played Valorant for more than 3,000 hours on Twitch. He began streaming on the livestreaming platform back in 2016 and currently has 1.7 million followers.

