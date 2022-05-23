Watch: Windows PC shuts down for an update during Valorant Challengers EMEA

During the third day of Valorant Challengers EMEA, a clutch moment involving the popular pro teams M3C and NAVI was throttled after a Windows PC was shut down for an update, live on stream.

The PC that was handling the main broadcast was automatically shut down for a Windows update after nAts of M3C successfully planted the spike. The unexpected situation left the tournament's announcers stunned, and one of them even burst out laughing.

Windows PC shuts down for an update during Valorant Challengers EMEA Stage 2

The Valorant Challengers EMEA is in full swing as the second week of stage two of the series started off a few days ago. Earlier today, popular European pro teams Masters 3 Champions (M3C) and Natus Vincere (NAVI) went head-to-head.

During the 13th round, M3C's nAts was planting the spike in order to win an intense clutch battle. Coincidentally, as soon as the spike was planted, the Windows PC which was broadcasting the main scene began to shut down so that it could install some new OS updates.

The situation initially shocked the casters, but one of them soon burst out laughing. One of the tournament casters was stunned and was unable to find the right words to describe the absurdity of the situation. He tried his best by saying:

"Umm... oh, I'm... that's not... I don't know. I don't know what you're seeing. I don't know what the people at home are seeing. But we just had a Windows shut down."

At that very moment, the PC was done updating, and the caster was elated to see the black screen go away. However, the match came to a stop as a technical pause was called in. The series caster expressed his relief:

"Oh, there we go. We're back! We've reinstalled the operating system. Everything is good. We'll be back on it in a moment."

(Timestamp: 02:27:24)

The other commentator joked about the situation by saying:

"Someone forgot to schedule their windows update."

The caster agreed with the commentator and said:

"Dude, you know it happens sometimes, you're like, 'Remind me in a couple of days,' and then that day rolls around. Little did you know that clutch around the round and well, we've got to do an update for you here! Ready to go. We're going to reset all your drivers as well, while we're at it."

The technical pause came to an end soon after, and the match between M3C and NAVI resumed.

Fans react to Valorant Challengers EMEA getting interrupted by a Windows shut down

A reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit had fans mentioning that it was nice to see an actual livestream fail being featured on the subreddit instead of the usual streamer drama and controversy.

Some fans on Reddit suggested ways to prevent Windows from shutting down and restarting while gaming.

The Valorant Challengers EMEA is a part of VCT, which is hosted by Riot Games. The tournament began on May 13 and will come to an end on June 26.

