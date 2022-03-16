NAVI vs M3 Champions: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group A predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Natus Vincere (NAVI) is ready to take on M3 Champions (former Gambit Esports) in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 1 Challengers in a best-of-three series tonight.

Since February last week, Gambit Esports, the Russian organization, was out of action after their country's military invasion in their neighboring country Ukraine. A few days back, the organization allowed its players to continue their Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) journey as an independent team.

After that, the side decided to take the name M3 Champions for the rest of the season. Finally, fans will see Redgar and his team in action once again from tonight.

VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA @valesports_emea



Starting Wednesday March 16, the players will compete under the ''M3 Champions'' name and all of their postponed matches will be scheduled for the upcoming days. Gambit Esports @GambitEsports #VCTEMEA #VCTEMEA https://t.co/melAan5uUH Gambit has made the decision to allow individual players to continue in the VCT competition as an independent team.Starting Wednesday March 16, the players will compete under the ''M3 Champions'' name and all of their postponed matches will be scheduled for the upcoming days. twitter.com/GambitEsports/… Gambit has made the decision to allow individual players to continue in the VCT competition as an independent team.Starting Wednesday March 16, the players will compete under the ''M3 Champions'' name and all of their postponed matches will be scheduled for the upcoming days. twitter.com/GambitEsports/…

NAVI vs M3C: Who will win match at VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers?

The series is highly important for both sides as the Playoffs qualification is still at stake. The winner will also be in an advantageous position for the next few matches.

Predictions

Considering current form and firepower, M3C is the favorite to win the series tonight. Their strategic gameplay and utility usage will surely help them in the game.

However, the one worry is that they were not in action for weeks. Hence, it will be interesting to see how they synchronize themselves in today's game.

Meanwhile, NAVI has had an excellent campaign so far, winning two of the three games they've played. However, facing M3 Champions, who have players like Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin and Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov, in the team will surely be a tough ask for them.

Head-to-head

These two will face each other for the first time in any official tournament, and fans will be looking forward to seeing who comes out top.

Recent results

NAVI has lost once in their last five games, and that too against mighty Team Liquid. On the other hand, M3C has lost two of its previous five matches in all competitions.

NAVI and M3C recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

Natus Vincere

Denis "dinkzj" Tkachov

Mikhail "Duno" Fokin

Artur "7ssk7" Kyurshin

Yaroslav "Jady" Nikolaev

Kirill "Cloud" Nehozhin

Gambit Esports

Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

When & where to watch

Valorant fans can watch the VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers series between NAVI and M3 Champions on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 16 from 8.30 pm IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? NAVI M3C 0 votes so far