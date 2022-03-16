NAVI vs M3 Champions: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group A predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Natus Vincere (NAVI) is ready to take on M3 Champions (former Gambit Esports) in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 1 Challengers in a best-of-three series tonight.
Since February last week, Gambit Esports, the Russian organization, was out of action after their country's military invasion in their neighboring country Ukraine. A few days back, the organization allowed its players to continue their Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) journey as an independent team.
After that, the side decided to take the name M3 Champions for the rest of the season. Finally, fans will see Redgar and his team in action once again from tonight.
NAVI vs M3C: Who will win match at VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers?
The series is highly important for both sides as the Playoffs qualification is still at stake. The winner will also be in an advantageous position for the next few matches.
Predictions
Considering current form and firepower, M3C is the favorite to win the series tonight. Their strategic gameplay and utility usage will surely help them in the game.
However, the one worry is that they were not in action for weeks. Hence, it will be interesting to see how they synchronize themselves in today's game.
Meanwhile, NAVI has had an excellent campaign so far, winning two of the three games they've played. However, facing M3 Champions, who have players like Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin and Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov, in the team will surely be a tough ask for them.
Head-to-head
These two will face each other for the first time in any official tournament, and fans will be looking forward to seeing who comes out top.
Recent results
NAVI has lost once in their last five games, and that too against mighty Team Liquid. On the other hand, M3C has lost two of its previous five matches in all competitions.
Potential lineups
Natus Vincere
- Denis "dinkzj" Tkachov
- Mikhail "Duno" Fokin
- Artur "7ssk7" Kyurshin
- Yaroslav "Jady" Nikolaev
- Kirill "Cloud" Nehozhin
Gambit Esports
- Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov
- Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin
- Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov
- Igor "Redgar" Vlasov
- Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov
When & where to watch
Valorant fans can watch the VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers series between NAVI and M3 Champions on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 16 from 8.30 pm IST.
Q. Who will win the match?
NAVI
M3C