“It's a new thing to play new agent”: M3C nAts on his Astra pick at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Challengers

The Masters 3 Champions (M3C) made it to the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Playoffs after defeating LDN UTD in the last match of the Group Stage.

On the third day of Week 6, M3C won the series against LDN UTD with a score of 2-0. This led to the team ending up in the second position in Group A of VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1.

The squad has also recently brought some changes to its agent compositions. Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin, who was mostly witnessed playing Viper and Cypher, was seen playing Astra on Ascent.

VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA @valesports_emea



Starting Wednesday March 16, the players will compete under the ''M3 Champions'' name and all of their postponed matches will be scheduled for the upcoming days. Gambit Esports @GambitEsports #VCTEMEA #VCTEMEA https://t.co/melAan5uUH Gambit has made the decision to allow individual players to continue in the VCT competition as an independent team.Starting Wednesday March 16, the players will compete under the ''M3 Champions'' name and all of their postponed matches will be scheduled for the upcoming days. twitter.com/GambitEsports/… Gambit has made the decision to allow individual players to continue in the VCT competition as an independent team.Starting Wednesday March 16, the players will compete under the ''M3 Champions'' name and all of their postponed matches will be scheduled for the upcoming days. twitter.com/GambitEsports/…

Soon after their match against LDN UTD, M3 Champions' nAts spoke to Sportskeeda Esports' Pratiti Dhang about their recent agent composition changes and performance against LDN UTD.

M3C nAts talks about their match against LDN UTD and their recent changes in agent picks in Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1

Q: First of all, congratulations on the win! It was an amazing victory against LDN UTD. How do you think you and your team performed today?

M3C nAts: Actually my team and I played really well today and luckily for us, we have been showing a good performance the last three days. I hope we'll play the same or will be much better in the playoffs. So we'll see what's going to happen there.

Q: Valorant Masters 3 Champions faced LDN UTD for the first time and took them down with a dominating performance. What are your thoughts on LDN UTD as a team?

M3C nAts: They played really well. Their individual game is pretty strong, so I can't say anything about the teamplay. They're playing like a meta, like every European team. They're trying to do the same thing, but as individual players, they're very good. They're a really strong team and if they're going to continue practicing, I guess they will show good performance in the future.

Q: You have been seen picking up Astra recently in the last two Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Group Stage matches on Ascent, rather than your usual picks like Viper or Cypher. So how do you think the agent is complimenting your playstyle?

M3C nAts: Actually, Astra is pretty comfortable for me. When I started playing with that agent, I was pretty confused because I thought Astra was a full smoker and I wasn't very confident about this agent before. I was playing on Sage before as well. And for me, it's a really different playstyle.

You can do the same thing as Viper and Cypher. For me, it's a new thing to play a new agent. It's not just the Sentinel that you're just staying and doing nothing. I mean on the other side of the map here on as we are trying to help our mate. So if someone asks for a smoke, you're trying to put the Orb trying to feel the timing and that's pretty good for me.

Q: Chronicle is also seen picking Chamber, one of the new Valorant agents to the game. What are your thoughts on the Valorant agent, and how is it helping the team’s agent composition?

M3C nAts: If you're going to talk about Chamber, his skills are pretty strong. So you can do a lot of things. It's a bit hard to play this agent on the T side, but you can play Chamber on every pool of agents.

The agent is doing a lot of things in VCT because his teleport and aggressive playstyle can destroy everyone's defaults. It's a bit hard because everyone is trying to contact certain positions and Chamber is destroying the defaults every time and maybe they're going to narrow that agent in the future but right now it's super cool to play on it.

Q: As you qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 playoff, which teams do you think are your biggest rivals?

M3C nAts: In the playoffs, every Valorant team is pretty strong, I want to face everyone because as we saw in Group B, G2 and Guild Fnatic played really well and I want to face against all of them. I think Fnatic is pretty strong right now - maybe the best team right now, but the players will show everything.

Q: Last year, the squad missed out on the Valorant Champions 2021 title after losing to Acend in the Grand Finals. You guys have another shot in 2022. What are some of the objectives and goals that you and your team have set for this year?

M3C nAts: Actually, the main goal is to win every Valorant Champions Tour tournament this year, but it's a dream. The main point for us is to qualify everywhere, qualify for Iceland or qualify for other tournaments. And, of course, qualify for the Valorant Champions. That's the main point for us. We are trying to do everything we can to achieve it.

Edited by R. Elahi