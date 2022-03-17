BIG vs M3 Champions: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group A predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

In the final week of matchups in the VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage, M3 Champions will take on BIG in a best of three thriller in hopes of playoffs qualification.

After close to a month of inactivity, Gambit Esports has empowered their roster to continue as an independent organization for the time being, due to the political tension existing in their home country of Russia. This has led to players from Gambit competing under a new banner - M3 Champions (owing to their Stage 3 Masters victory in Berlin in VCT 2021).

After completing three matches so far, M3 Champions are in third place with two wins and a loss. On the other hand, BIG has confirmed its position as the sixth seed from Group A after four consecutive losses.

In doing so, they have claimed a spot in the upcoming VCT Promotions tournament, where they will play alongside the top four VRL teams for a Stage 2 EMEA Challengers slot.

BIG vs M3 Champions: Can M3C still fight for a last-minute qualification for VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Playoffs?

One day prior to this matchup, M3 Champions made their comeback to competitive Valorant, winning their match against Natus Vincere by a considerable margin. BIG faced NAVI and Team Liquid during the tournament's Super Week, failing to get their desired outcome in both the fixtures.

Predictions

Despite the excellent streak BIG enjoyed in the EU Challengers 1, they failed to convert their Group Stage fixtures into victories at the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers. BIG, however, displayed their strengths in each of their four Group Stage outings, taking three of them to the deciding map.

After solidifying their Group Stage fate, BIG has nothing to lose and is prepared to give their all to topple one of the most reputed Valorant rosters in the world. Meanwhile, M3 Champions managed to gather a clean victory against fellow CIS team Natus Vincere in their first match of Week 6.

However, Week 6 will witness M3 Champions playing three consecutive matches after a month of inactivity. Despite their great form, the schedule for their upcoming fixtures is likely to take a toll on their performance, thereby shifting the momentum of the match in favor of BIG.

Head-to-head

The upcoming Week 6 matchup between BIG and M3 Champions in the VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage will be the first encounter between the sides in an official tournament.

Recent results

BIG enjoyed a great run leading to the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers, winning all but one of their qualification matches. However, BIG has yielded to all four opponents they have faced so far in the tournament's Group Stage. They have won only one of their last five matches.

Recent results of BIG and M3 Champions (Image via vlr.gg)

Due to their successful run at Valorant Champions 2021, M3 Champions entered the Stage 1 Challengers without playing the qualifiers. So far, they have two wins and a loss to their name in the tournament. That said, M3 Champions have won three out of their last five matchups.

Potential Lineups

BIG

Fatih "gob b" Dayik

Dayik Nico "Obnoks" Garczarczyk

Kasper "Kaspe" Timonen

Ceyhun "AslaN" Aslan

Karel "Twisten" Ašenbrener

M3 Champions

Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

When and where to watch

Week 6 of VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers will be streamed live for audiences worldwide on Valorant's official handles across Twitch and YouTube. BIG will take on M3 Champions on March 17 at 8:30 PM IST.

