"Gambit is not in good form": NAVI's Cloud at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Challengers

NAVI defeated LDN UTD on the third day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 with a 2-0 score.

The scores on both maps stood as 13-7 in Ascent and 13-9 in Haven. NAVI are now expected to face Team Liquid on Day 6 of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Group Stage.

After coming out victorious against LDN UTD on Day 3 of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1, Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports spoke to NAVI's Kirill "Cloud" Nehozhin.

NAVI’s Cloud talks about the match and massive victory against LDN UTD at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1

Q: Congratulations on the victory against LDN UTD. Even though you guys won,in the first map, we saw you guys losing some crucial rounds after the sides switched and LDN was on attackers in Ascent. They kept NAVI almost at the edge of victory. What went wrong after the sides switches, and what made you guys get back on track to win that map?

NAVI Cloud: After the first half we just said to each other, "Let's stay focused, guys and more comps. It's going to get better." And when we started losing drones, we said, "All good guys." It's fine because they're just coming on A and it was difficult for us because sometimes we weren't ready for A. When they started to play on all the maps we just decided to stay in the same default and we wouldn't round.

Q: In the second map, LDN UTD was ahead in the first half, but in the second half you gained pace in attackers (which got you to 8-8) and later won the match. How did NAVI adapt to the situation and defeat them?

NAVI Cloud: We just added a new default. It's like I am playing with KAY/O in the window, Cypher is holding C and two guys are watching A. When they make their default on A, it's like stun, recon and retake, after they take the lobby then destroy them. We just retake the lobby and they don't know what to do. And we got all maps, and that's all.

Q: NAVI comes from the CIS region of Gambit Esports who has set high competitive standards and were the VCT 2021 Stage 2 Masters Berlin winner. So coming from the same region what do you think has developed in CIS, and what are the expectations that the fans are having from that region?

NAVI Cloud: They won the last game against Liquid, yes. However, Gambit is not in good form. They switched roles. I thought they lost versus Liquid but Liquid was in for the worst performance. I don't know, maybe it's their best game. It's something that should keep our atmosphere and our confidence in our game.

Q: NAVI will face Team Liquid next at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1. How prepared are you guys in facing them?

NAVI Cloud: They're usually playing aggressive, but last time, we changed our roles and added new agents. KAY/O's our main agent right now. You can see we're playing on almost all maps with KAY/O. I think it's okay to win the group.

Q: What are some of the goals and objectives that you and the team have set for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022?

NAVI Cloud: Our plan is to just go to the Valorant Masters, of course, and maybe get to the top three or two. I don't know, maybe I can just win and we can have a good performance from our team. We are just motivated to win the Masters.

