"We can still make the playoffs": KUNDIKUNDI after BIG's defeat to LDN UTD at VCT 2022 EMEA Challengers

VCT 2022 has kicked off for the EMEA region, as teams from various parts of Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa will compete to select three participants for the Stage 1 Masters.

European teams BIG and LDN UTD faced off in their Week 2 fixture of VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers. The best-of-three series ended in a 2-1 scoreline in LDN UTD's favor.

Both teams had their first encounter of the day in Haven, where LDN UTD swept their opponents with a 13-4 scoreline. BIG managed to stop LDN in their tracks on Split (13-10) but fell soon after on Breeze (4-13).

BIG are currently at the bottom of the Group A table with 0 wins in their last two outings. LDN UTD remains in 4th place with one win and a loss.

BIG head coach KUNDIKUNDI discusses the team's expectations for VCT 2022 EMEA Challengers

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Adarsh J Kumar, BIG's head coach Jiri "KUNDIKUNDI" Honkala elaborated on the team's performance so far, detailing their expectations for their upcoming matchups in the VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers.

Q) What did you think about BIG's performance in the Week 2 matchup against LDN UTD?

KUNDIKUNDI: We didn't perform at our level today. We had a great game plan for Haven. However, LDN UTD was too good on the first map. We couldn't get our gameplay rolling there.

We had a rough start in the attacking phase (4-8) on Split. But we were solid in our defensive half (9-2), as you can see from the scoreline. They had an interesting team comp on Breeze, but I feel like we lost that map because we played horribly.

Q) Viper has been the primary choice for a Controller on Breeze for a while now. However, since VCT 2022 started, we have seen several teams implement a double-controller set up on the map, with Viper and Astra sharing the role. What are your thoughts on this meta-shift?

KUNDIKUNDI: It's a potent team comp. We have also tried it out in practice several times. I think it's a good choice on Breeze. We might see many teams picking the Viper-Astra combo in the future.

Q) As a coach, how much does it help to have an esports veteran like gob b as the team's in-game leader? How much has he contributed to the team so far?

KUNDIKUNDI: It feels fantastic. All the fundamentals of the team. He does a lot of work and gives amazing callouts. He's a legendary leader. Words can't even describe how much the whole team and I learn from him daily.

I think gob b still has some game left in him. For instance, in the match against FPX, he had one of his best individual in-game performances. He played well against LDN UTD as well. I'm really happy that we're on the same team.

Q) BIG are scheduled to meet Team Liquid in their Week 3 fixture of the VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers. This will be your first time facing them as well. What are your thoughts on the matchup?

KUNDIKUNDI: They are a strong team that has a lot of interesting elements that other teams don't have. It will be a tough fight. If we need to beat them, we need to at least show a better game phase than the one we had against LDN; we definitely cannot perform at the same level again.

BIG @BIGCLANgg #VCTEMEA



#GOBIG #BIGValorant What a comeback! Just one more map to go, on to Breeze! What a comeback! Just one more map to go, on to Breeze! 🔥 #VCTEMEA#GOBIG #BIGValorant https://t.co/bcP1Wu9iQu

Q) In the later stages of the VCT EMEA Challengers Group Stage, BIG will face two strong forces from the CIS region, namely Gambit Esports and NAVI. What do you think about those matchups?

KUNDIKUNDI: I think both teams are great. CIS teams have brilliant fundamentals. They are scary, and they are not afraid to take duels. Really tough opponents. We need to improve a lot to beat them. But if we work hard, I think we can do it.

Q) After the outcome of BIG's match against LDN UTD, what do you think about the team's chances of making it to the VCT EMEA Challengers Playoffs?

KUNDIKUNDI: We need to work hard, step up our game and be in our best form. I'm not scared of any team. Even though we have to play teams like Liquid, Gambit and NAVI, we can play to our strengths just like we do in practice and defeat anyone. That's a fact about this game.

We can still make the playoffs. We can win the remaining matches and hopefully, that will be enough to get us there.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar