"Everyone should be scared of us" : Valorant M3 Champions Chronicle at VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 1

Gambit Esports' former roster made its return in Week 6 of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers, under a new banner named "Masters 3 Champions" (M3C).

The Valorant team played three consecutive matches in the last week of the VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage. On the inaugural day of Week 6, M3C marked their victory against NAVI with a 0-2 scoreline.

Starting Wednesday March 16, the players will compete under the ''M3 Champions'' name and all of their postponed matches will be scheduled for the upcoming days. Gambit Esports @GambitEsports #VCTEMEA #VCTEMEA https://t.co/melAan5uUH Gambit has made the decision to allow individual players to continue in the VCT competition as an independent team.Starting Wednesday March 16, the players will compete under the ''M3 Champions'' name and all of their postponed matches will be scheduled for the upcoming days. twitter.com/GambitEsports/… Gambit has made the decision to allow individual players to continue in the VCT competition as an independent team.Starting Wednesday March 16, the players will compete under the ''M3 Champions'' name and all of their postponed matches will be scheduled for the upcoming days. twitter.com/GambitEsports/…

After their victory against NAVI, M3 Champions' Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov spoke to Sportskeeda Esports' Pratiti Dhang about their recent agent composition changes.

He further discussed their preparatition and the changes made ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022.

M3C's Chronicle on the recent changes in their agent composition and performance at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers

Q: Congratulations on the win. In your opinion, how did you perform today against NAVI today?

M3C Chronicle: I didn't play it my best. You can see by statistics that I have low key rates and I know that's not the best performance by me, but I can tell you that instead of it, I help my team every time I want so many crucial rounds and I tried my best and I think that I did everything that I could in the day to win against them.

Q: Initially, NAVI was leading in the second map, Breeze, then how did the team come back to get into the lead?

M3C Chronicle: I think NAVI started leading first because of our mistakes. We made so many mistakes and sometimes we failed our rounds. Secondly, I think I did a pretty bad job at the first round and I didn't quite understand how they played against us at the start. But as we adapted to them, we started to wonder. When we switched to a different site, I think everyone knows that our defense in Breeze is one of the impossible differences against us.

I don't think we've ever lost a different side against every team since the Valorant Champions. Even if we play our attacking bad, we can easily come back on defense and everyone should be scared of us.

Q: You are seen playing Chamber recently in the tournament, which is one of the latest additions to Valorant. How do you think the agent is completing your playstyle?

M3C Chronicle: It's very useful because he can take info from every spot. Like if you're talking about the attacking side in Valorant, he can easily play with his TPs and get some information.

He can pick every enemy from every position. If something bad comes up, he can easily TP or kill. It's pretty obvious that he has a really great entry ability or taking info.

On the defensive side, he's a really good anchor on his side. Like you can take some points and you can easily pick everyone from every position. You can take off angles pretty easily and make every crazy move you want.

And especially for me, I always love to do some repeats.

Q: Other than Chamber, you play a number of other Valorant agents like Brimstone, Viper, Chamber and Killjoy. Do you think versatility in agent pick benefit the team? If yes, how?

M3C Chronicle: I don't think that is helping me because for every player it's really hard to play on so many agents.

You need to understand every mechanic of every agent. You should understand how you should play your role and if you can ask from other players, they will tell you that it's one of the hardest roles in the game.

But for me I think it's a great experience for me because in the future I think every Valorant pro player should be more like adaptive to every enemy, every opponent. And they should know how to play in every role if they want to win against them.

So when we see this diversity of every player, I think it will be the future of Valorant where every player can play on every role and every agent and he will not be afraid of it.

Q: NAts is recently seen playing Astra, especially on Ascent, apart from his usual picks like Viper and Cypher. How do you think this is working out for the team?

M3C Chronicle: Well, we played on the old patch and Astra is still one of the best agents for Smoker's role in the new patch.

Obviously she's a pretty bad agent because she's nerfed a lot and we already checked it out.

NAts already played on Astra a lot and he has so much experience in it and he is obviously comfortable in this role and we practiced a lot on Ascent with this pick and he was obviously ready for this match.

Q: Last year the team missed out on Valorant Champions 2021 after losing to Acend in the Finals. Since then, what are some of the key changes that have been brought into the team?

M3C Chronicle: We've started to be more adaptive to enemies' playstyle and they are starting to stop choking. It was funny, every guy knew that on the Valorant Champions we choked on the Icebox.

This month, we tried to fix the problem that we are losing our game and we are not pulling until the end. I think we can fix that but we still have a great ability to come back.

We placed our attacking side on Breeze really bad, but we still combat it, so I think we still have the same ability to come back.

