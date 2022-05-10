Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Challengers Stage 2: Schedule, format, where to watch and more

Stage 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 is scheduled to kick off in the coming days, as teams from various regions take on the regional competition in their respective VCT Challengers events.

After their long-standing success in previous VCT events, the EMEA region awaits an opportunity to excel at the top once again. Teams from Europe, Turkey and CIS will compete amongst themselves at the upcoming EMEA Challengers to determine the participants for the Stage 2 Masters.

The Stage 2 EMEA Challengers is scheduled to commence on May 13 with a Group Stage, followed by a Playoffs stage, which is expected to kick off on June 11. Europe's Valorant audience will have more clarity on their representatives for the Stage 2 Masters by June 27, when the tournament concludes.

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Stage 2 EMEA Challengers: Everything you need to know

Unlike Stage 1 of VCT 2022, teams from each region within EMEA will not have dedicated Challengers events for their region. Teams for the Stage 2 EMEA Challengers have been invited to the tournament based on their performance in the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers event.

10 out of the 12 participating teams qualified based on their performance at the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers. Two additional teams have qualified for the tournament based on their performance in the VCT Stage 1 EMEA Promotion tournament.

The top 5 teams from each group of the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group stage received direct entry for Stage 2. The bottom two teams competed against the winners of all the Valorant Regional Leagues around the world to earn the last two spots at the upcoming Challengers tournament.

Teams

Prior to the team distribution, Valorant conducted a live Draw Show for the audience. This allowed the fans to contribute to the drawing process by participating in live-voting.

The six teams from the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers playoffs were randomly split into two groups, where they were joined by the remaining teams who were also drawn into groups randomly. Here are the Group Stage standings for the event:

Group A

G2 Esports (EU)

Fnatic (EU)

FunPlus Phoenix (CIS)

Acend (EU)

OG LDN UTD (EU)

Fokus (EU)

Group B

Guild Esports (EU)

Team Liquid (EU)

M3 Champions (CIS)

Natus Vincere (CIS)

BBL Esports (TR)

BIG (EU)

Format

Similar to Stage 1 of the EMEA Challengers, teams from each group of the upcoming tournament will compete in a single round-robin format. Teams will play against the remaining five teams from their groups in best-of-three matchups to conclude the tournament's first stage.

The top 3 teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs, wherein they will compete in a double-elimination bracket to declare the tournament winners. The Lower Finals and Grand Finals of the tournament will be conducted in best-of-five fixtures, whereas the remaining matches will be decided in best-of-threes.

Schedule

So far, Riot Games have revealed the matchups for Week 1 of the Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group Stage. All fixtures will be held from Friday to Sunday, with matches scheduled for 4 PM CEST/7:30 PM IST/7 AM PDT and 7 PM CEST/10:30 PM IST/10 AM PDT.

The tournament's schedule is as follows:

Day 1 - Friday, May 13

BBL Esports vs Natus Vincere OG LDN UTD vs Acend

Day 2 - Saturday, May 14

Fnatic vs FunPlus Phoenix Team Liquid vs BIG

Day 3 - Sunday, May 15

Guild Esports vs M3 Champions G2 Esports vs Fokus

Where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can catch the VCT action live on Valorant Champions Tour's official handles across Twitch and YouTube. Viewers can also tune into official watch parties that will be held by popular streamers and players in association with Riot Games.

