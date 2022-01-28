“I could’ve probably beat him”: CS:GO pro Tarik draws chess game against a Grandmaster

Pro CS:GO player Tarik played against a Grandmaster in chess on his latest stream, agreeing to a draw to conclude the match.

Tarik streams Valorant on his Twitch channel, pulling in massive views by showing off his experience as a pro player. In his latest stream, he decided to play chess, enlisting his viewers to help him win matches. During one of the matches that he played, he was facing a Grandmaster.

During their chess bout, he was making plenty of mistakes, losing pieces left and right to his skilled adversary. However, the streamer offered a draw to end the game, neither winning nor losing. For some reason, the highly lauded Grandmaster accepted the draw.

While laughing about it, his chat tried to make him aware that he faced a Grandmaster, the highest title a chess player can receive. He shrugged the comments off, claiming that it wasn't a Grandmaster, but instead a game moderator.

"He's a GM, a Grandmaster? Dude, GM doesn't mean sh*t! It means he's a f**king game moderator! He's an admin on the website!"

While trying to state his point, he hovered over his opponent's GM tag, revealing that the title really does stand for Grandmaster like his chat was trying to say. However, he fails to notice and instead doubles down on his claim, still trying to convince his chat that it was only an admin on the site, instead of a Grandmaster.

"GM means Game Moderator, he f**king mods the forums, dude. He's modding the f**king forums or some sh*t!"

He then says that if the match were to go on, he could have beaten him, unknowingly making the claim that he could face off against a Grandmaster successfully.

"Don't be intimidated by that sh*t, I could have probably beat him."

Redditors shared their jokes about the streamer, using a jibe from his community to call him a peanut brain.

Why the Grandmaster accepted the draw could boil down to a misclick like the comment above claims, but it still doesn't detract from the unintentional hilarity of the moment.

Beating a Grandmaster is impressive, but drawing one without realizing who you're facing is even more remarkable, especially for someone like Tarik who doesn't play chess.

