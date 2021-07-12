Evil Geniuses Tarik starts a troll war on Twitter after saying “CSGO is way harder than Valorant”

Valorant is fairly new when compared to CSGO which was released back in 2012. Counter-Strike became a fan favorite for first-person shooter lovers with the success of Counter-Strike 1.6 in the 2000s.

Most players started off their first-person shooter journey with Counter-Strike, Medal of Honor, or Call of Duty. Among all these, Counter-Strike had been a part of these players’ lives for a long time. With the release of Counter-Strike Global Offensive, the franchise was revived for the next generation.

However, there were many reports saying Riot Games, creator of the famous League of Legends franchise, were making their own FPS, named Valorant. What made Valorant different from CSGO, were the huge selection of agents, which make the game very complex yet fun.

Due to their similarities, many CSGO casual and professional players made a switch from CSGO to Valorant, hurting the loyal fanbase CSGO has had over the years. So, the players of both communities don’t miss a chance to criticize each other when the topic comes up.

Valorant or CSGO which game is harder?

CSGO professional Tarik from Evil Geniuses made a tweet saying “CSGO is way harder than Valorant.” The tweet has gotten a lot of attention and reached more than 20k likes. This being the start of a Twitter war between CSGO and Valorant fans as they debate over the statement.

Sorry to my baby Zoomers, but CSGO is way harder than Valorant — tarik (@tarik) July 5, 2021

From a neutral standpoint, both games have a set of characteristics that make them difficult in their own way. CSGO is preferable for players who can take up the challenge of being mechanically good at the game, while Valorant requires the knowledge of every ability to make every round work.

Some Valorant players argue that CSGO’s AWP literally makes the game run and gun because of the instant ADS. This is something that Riot fixed in Valorant for Operator and makes the game more balanced.

Lol awp way easier 10 bullets quicker zoom

U can legit run and gun on cs — J_Abys (@J_Abys) July 6, 2021

In CSGO’s defense, it does have a great map design that allows players to check a lot of angles before proceeding. Valorant also lacks another feature that CSGO has, making it more difficult. The feature is friendly-fire, while Valorant players don’t even worry about killing their teammates.

It is undeniable that Valorant has a much better anti-cheat called Riot Vanguard, which keeps cheaters at bay. When you look at CSGO, probably every single match has a cheater in it and Valve takes no action on them. The sheer negligence of VAC developers has put CSGO in a tough spot.

Csgo is way harder to play because every 10 matchs, 11 has cheaters. — SPYDEN 🅙 (@spydenFPS) July 6, 2021

Looking at Tarik’s response to the entire tread, the professional sure was successful at triggering both the communities and showing the toxicity of both sides.

Everything is going as planned. pic.twitter.com/4gklOZ3ngQ — tarik (@tarik) July 6, 2021

The debate is never-ending, as both the games’ difficulty actually depends on the preferences of players. For people who like utility-based game, Valorant is the one, and others who like mechanical skills can go for CSGO.

Edited by Gautham Balaji