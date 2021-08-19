Tarik explains why pro players are leaving CS:GO, shortly after Stewie2k voices his desire to shift to Valorant

A few days after the professional CS:GO, Jake “Stewie2K” Yip expresses his will to shift to Valorant. Eventually, Tarik “tarik” Celik explained “no opportunity” as the reason behind pro-CS: GO players switching to Valorant.

The release of Riot Games’ 5v5 tactical shooter in June 2020 made many players of other game titles like Overwatch and CS:GO shift to Valorant. The game has gained immense popularity worldwide and has seen a massive development in the Esports scene within a span of one year.

Recently, on 14 August, Team Liquid’s CS: GO player, Stewie2K, was seen watching the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers NA playoffs match between 100 Thieves and Team Envy. While enjoying the match, he expressed his desire to shift to Valorant “eventually.”

Stewie2K said,

“Watch party tomorrow! I’m down to watch it with you guys. I actually learned a lot from watching, and with all jokes aside, I’m not making the switch, but I will eventually.”

Stewie2K was seen trying his hand at Valorant in its initial days, but he later claimed to have stopped playing Valorant since the release of the Valorant Sentinel agent, Killjoy, in August 2020.

Tarik explains the lack of opportunities for CS:GO players in NA as the reason for switching to Valorant

Tarik left the Evil Geniuses CS:GO roster in April to start with content creation. Since then, much speculation and rumors have evolved about the player switching to Riot Games’ FPS game, Valorant.

Recently during his stream on 17 August, Tarik shared his thoughts on the professional players leaving CS:GO to pursue a career in Valorant. He pointed out that the lack of opportunities in North America is one of the reasons behind professional CS:GO players shifting to Valorant.

Tarik said,

“It’s definitely unfortunate, but you can’t blame them because there’s no opportunity for those in NA. It sucks but that’s just the situation right now. There’s just not enough team salary in NA and also people are starting to get bored with CS I guess. It’s something new and exciting, but I agree it’s unfortunate.”

Tarik was recently seen streaming Valorant on Twitch, which suggests the possibility for the player to make a switch. However, no such official statements have been made regarding this yet.

