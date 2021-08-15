100 Thieves beats Envy to join Sentinels in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs Grand-Finals 

100 Thieves joins Sentinels in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs after beating Envy in today's Lower Final tie.

100 Thieves dropped down to the Lower Bracket after losing to Sentinels in the Upper Final tie, whereas Envy defeated XSET in the Lower Round 3 tie to qualify for the Lower Final.

The two teams clashed in a best-of-three tie and 100 Thieves got the better of Envy after a long, intense series.

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs Lower Final results

The first map was played on Haven, and Envy completely dominated the first half with 10 rounds in its favor. After switching sides, both teams secured three rounds each but Envy took the lead in the tie, winning the first map with a 13-5 scoreline.

After losing the first map, 100 Thieves came back stronger and secured six rounds in the second match on Breeze. After the side's swap, Envy was only able to take four rounds in its favor. However, 100 Thieves snatched seven more rounds and won the match with a 13-10 scoreline.

The third map was Ascent, where 100 Thieves chose to start as defenders and secured seven rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Envy won five more rounds to gain some parity. However, 100 Thieves secured six rounds in the second half and won with a 13-10 scoreline.

After losing two back-to-back maps, Envy started to dominate in the fourth map on Icebox with eight rounds in its favor in the first half. After the side swap, 100 Thieves won four rounds in its defense. However, Envy secured five more rounds in the second half, winning the fourth map and equalizing the tie.

It all came down to the final map on Split and 100 Thieves dominated the first half with nine rounds in its favor as the defender. Envy was able to secure just two rounds in the second half.

100 Thieves secured four more rounds and clinched the match and the series. The team qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs Grand-Finals.

After this loss, Envy's journey on the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs came to an end.

Meanwhile,100 Thieves qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs Grand-Finals and will get a chance to take revenge against Sentinels.

