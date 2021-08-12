Sentinels and 100 Thieves qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin after the inaugural day of North America Stage-3 Playoffs

Sentinels and 100 Thieves became the first two North American teams to cement their place in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin after the inaugural day of the North America Stage 3 Playoffs.

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs started today as the eight qualified teams from the North America Stage 3 Challengers faced each other to keep their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin dream alive.

Fans have witnessed a total of six matches on the inaugural day of the campaign and all the matches were a best-of-three tie.

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs Day 1:

Sentinels and 100 Thieves won both matches on the first day of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs and qualified for the Upper-Bracket Finals as well as the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin after confirming the top three slots in the Playoffs.

Here are the results of all the matches of the first day.

Upper Quarterfinals:

All eight qualified teams faced off in the Upper Quarterfinals to kick start their journey in the Playoffs.

Sentinels vs Rise:

Sentinels went up against Rise in their first match of the campaign. The world champions won the first map on Breeze with a 13-3 scoreline. Rise responded immediately by taking the second map on Ascent with a 13-7 scoreline. However, Sentinels won the final map on Bind with a 13-4 scoreline and qualified for the Upper Semifinals.

.@Sentinels take the series against @TheRiseNation 2 - 1. They are one series win away from clinching a spot in Masters Berlin. pic.twitter.com/lNjlLf63GA — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) August 11, 2021

Envy vs TSM:

Envy faced TSM to kick-start their Playoffs journey. Envy won the first map on Haven with a 13-7 scoreline. TSM responded by securing a hard-fought victory on the second map on Breeze with a 13-11 scoreline. However, Envy got the better of their opposition on the final map on Ascent and secured their victory by a 13-8 margin.

100 Thieves vs Faze Clan:

100 Thieves secured a flawless victory against Faze Clan to start their campaign in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs. They won the first two maps on Haven and Breeze with 13-6 and 13-9 scoreline respectively and qualified for the Upper Semifinals.

.@100Thieves put on a dominant performance against @FaZeClan and move one step closer to Masters Berlin. They await the winner of XSET vs. Luminosity. pic.twitter.com/2FuQ0TuXTy — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) August 11, 2021

XSET vs Luminosity:

XSET also secured a flawless victory against Luminosity to start their journey in the Playoffs. They won the first map on Haven with a 13-6 scoreline followed by a 13-5 win on the second map on Split.

XSET beat Luminosity (Image via Twitter/valesports_na)

Upper Semifinals:

The winners of the first four matches qualified for the Upper Semifinals and faced each other to secure the top three slots in the Playoffs and confirm their place in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Sentinels vs Envy:

Sentinels secured a flawless victory against Envy to cement their place in the Upper Finals. The world champions won both maps on Icebox and Haven with a 13-11 scoreline to send Envy into the Lower Bracket.

North America's best are BOUND FOR BERLIN! pic.twitter.com/iv4bxdUqiq — Sentinels (@Sentinels) August 12, 2021

100 Thieves vs XSET:

100 Thieves beat XSET in the Upper Semifinals and qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. They secured two back-to-back wins over both Haven and Ascent with a 13-11 scoreline and qualified for the Upper Finals to face Sentinels.

WE'RE GOING TO BERLIN. #100T



With today's wins, we have secured a spot to represent North America at VALORANT Masters: Berlin.



Incredible work from the squad, we couldn't be more proud. pic.twitter.com/GebrEWbiGr — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) August 12, 2021

Only three teams will qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin from the North America Stage 3 Playoffs. With Sentinels and 100 Thieves already cementing their place in the Masters, it all comes down to a single final slot which all the other six teams will compete for during the remainder of the campaign.

