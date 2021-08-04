Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3: All the qualified teams for Playoffs, brackets, schedule, and more

With the end of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 fans have finally got the final eight teams for the Playoffs. All these teams will be competing in the Playoffs for their slot in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

There were two Challenger qualifiers for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs. The top four teams from each Challenger have qualified for the main event.

Here are the eight qualified teams for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs.

1) Sentinels:

Sentinels was champions of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1. The team also won the VCT NA Stage 2 as well as the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

The world champions beat XSET in the Challengers 1 Grand-Finals and qualified for the Stage 3 Playoffs. It will face Rise in the first match of the campaign.

2) XSET :

XSET lost against Sentinels in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 and qualified for the main event as the runner-up. It will face Luminosity in the Upper-Quarterfinals of the Playoffs.

3) 100 Thieves:

100 Thieves is one of the title contenders for this tournament. It finished third in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 and qualified for the main event. The team will face Faze Clan in its first match of the Playoffs.

4) Envy:

Envy secured fourth position in Challengers 1 and qualified for the main event. It will now face TSM in the Upper Quarterfinals to start the campaign.

5) TSM:

TSM was the champion of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 and secured its slot in the main event. The team will face Envy in the Upper-Quarterfinals to kick off its Stage 3 Playoffs journey.

6) Faze Clan:

Faze Clan was the runner-up in Challengers 2 and secured its slot in the Stage 3 Playoffs. The team will face 100 Thieves in the first match of the Playoffs.

7) Luminosity:

Luminosity secured third position in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 and qualified for the main event. It will face XSET in the first match of the Playoffs.

8) Rise:

Rise finished fourth in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 to secure its slot in the Stage 3 Playoffs. The team will go up against Sentinels to start its Playoffs campaign.

All eyes will be on the eight teams that have qualified for Challengers Playoffs. The battle to represent NA at Masters Berlin begins on Wednesday, August 11. pic.twitter.com/fvQDoB0lmu — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) August 1, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs will start on August 12

The Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs is scheduled to start on August 12.

Brackets:

All eight teams will start their campaign with an Upper-Quarterfinals tie. The matches of the Upper-Quarterfinals are as follows:

Sentinels vs Rise [ Aug 12, 12:30 am IST]

Envy vs TSM [ Aug 12, 12:30 am IST]

100 Thieves vs Faze Clan [ Aug 12, 3.00 am IST]

XSET vs Luminosity [ Aug 12, 3.00 am IST]

VCT NA Stage 3 Playoffs Bracket and schedule (Image via VLR.gg)

Prizepool:

The top three teams of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs will qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. The 4th placed team will receive 60 Circuit points whereas the 5th-6th and 7th-8th placed teams will receive 50 points and 40 points respectively.

All matches will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

