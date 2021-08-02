TSM become winners of the the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 

TSM became the winners of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 after defeating Faze Clan in the Grand Finals.

After a disappointing performance in Challengers 1, TSM has stood up strong in Challengers 2. They defeated Luminosity in the Upper-Finals of this tournament and qualified for the Grand Finals.

Faze Clan also beat Luminosity, but in the Lower Finals, to join TSM in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2.

TSM and Faze Clan face off in the Grand Final for Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2

TSM and Faze Clan faced each other in a best-of-five tie in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2. The five maps selected for this series following the veto process were:

Ascent

Split

Breeze

Haven

Icebox

Map 1: Ascent

TSM secured eight rounds in their favor in the first half as defenders on Ascent. After the side swap, Faze Clan completely turned the tie around and took nine rounds in their favor. However, TSM was able to secure just three rounds in their favor and lost the match.

TSM 11-13 Faze Clan

Map 2: Split

After a disappointing performance in the first match, TSM came back stronger on Split and dominated the first half with nine rounds as the aggressor. After the side swap, Faze Clan took three more rounds for themselves. However, TSM secured four more rounds and won the match.

TSM 13-6 Faze Clan

Map 3: Breeze

TSM once again dominated the first half with 10 rounds in their favor. Faze Clan secured four more rounds in the second half as defender. However, TSM took three more rounds in the second half and won the match.

TSM 13-6 Faze Clan

Map 4: Haven

TSM continued their momentum in the fourth map as well and prevailed in the first half with 10 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Faze Clan failed to secure a single round for themselves. However, TSM secured three more rounds in the second half and won the match and the series.

TSM 13-2 Faze Clan

Both teams will now compete in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs for a slot in the Berlin Masters.

Edited by Siddharth Satish