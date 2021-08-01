TSM and Faze Clan made it to the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3: Challengers 2 Grand-Final

TSM and Faze Clan are in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2.
Three matches have been played on day 3 of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2. All of these matches were a best-of-three series. However, TSM and Faze Clan made it to the Grand-Finals, whereas Rise and Luminosity were knocked out.
Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 Day 3 results
TSM vs Luminosity, Upper Final
TSM faced Luminosity in the first match of day 3 of the Upper Final of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2. TSM secured a flawless win over their rivals and qualified for the Grand-Finals.
They put up a dominating performance on the bos to send Luminosity into the Lower Bracket. TSM won the first map on Bind with a 13-6 scoreline. After taking the lead by winning the first map, they continued their momentum in the second map on Breeze as well. They clinched victory on Breeze by a 13-7 margin to win the series.
Rise vs Faze Clan, Lower Round 3
Rise went up against Faze Clan in the Lower Round 3 tie of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2.
Faze Clan started the series in the upper hand by winning the first map on Ascent with a 13-6 scoreline and taking the lead in the tie. Rise responded immediately by securing the second map on Haven with a 13-10 scoreline. However, Faze Clan won the final map on Bind by a 13-8 margin and won the series by a 2-1 margin.
Luminosity vs Faze Clan, Lower Final
Luminosity took on Faze Clan in the Lower Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2. Faze Clan secures flawless win against Luminosity to qualify for Grand-Finals.
Fans saw a thrilling encounter between the two sides in the first map on Split. The match ended with a 14-12 scoreline, and Faze Clan took the lead in the tie. Map 2 saw a completely similar story, and the match went into another overtime. Faze Clan again secured the map in overtime with a 14-12 scoreline and claimed victory in the series.
TSM will take on Faze Clan in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 on August 2nd. The two teams will face each other tomorrow in a best-of-five series for the ultimate glory.