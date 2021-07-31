Gen.G and T1 knocked out of Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2

Gen.G and T1's dreams of qualifying for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs came to an end on day 2 of the Challengers 2. The former was defeated by Rise, while T1 was beaten by Faze Clan, ensuring both got eliminated from the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2.

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 Day 2 results

Upper Semifinal

TSM faced T1 and Luminosity went up against Rise in the Upper Semifinal of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2.

Match 1: TSM vs T1

TSM went up against T1 in the first match of the day, starting the tie with a dominating performance on Split. They took the map 13-4 before T1 responded by winning the second map on Icebox with a 13-8 scoreline.

However, TSM won the final map on Haven 13-6 and qualified for the Upper Final of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2.

Match 2: Luminosity vs Rise

Luminosity secured a flawless victory against Rise in the second match of the day. They won the first map on Ascent with a 13-9 scoreline.

Luminosity continued their momentum in the second map on Icebox and claimed a 13-2 victory in dominating fashion.

GG! We QUALIFY for #VCT North America Stage 3: Challengers Playoffs next week. #LGLOYAL pic.twitter.com/Qny3ccWHij — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) July 30, 2021

Lower Round 2

The loser of the first two games of the day joined Gen.G and Faze Clan in the Lower Bracket.

Match 3: Rise vs Gen.G

Rise secured a flawless win against Gen.G and kept their dream alive in the competition. They dominated the first map on Ascent and won with a 13-2 scoreline.

Rise continued their momentum on the second map on Bind and won 13-11.

Match 4: T1 vs Faze Clan

T1 faced Faze Clan in the final match of the day, and the latter secured a flawless victory to knock T1 out of the competition. Faze won the first two maps on Split and Ascent with identical 13-10 scorelines.

You win some, you lose some. You learn and come back even HARDER.



Loss 0-2.



GG’s to @FaZeClan for qualifying for challengers finals.



Boys, were proud of you regardless. #T1FIGHTING #VCT pic.twitter.com/Hrf2sA1Htn — T1 (@T1) July 31, 2021

Only four teams remain in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2, and they have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs.

