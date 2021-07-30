Version 1 and Pioneers eliminated from Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2

The Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 kicked off today, and Day 1 ended with the eliminations of Version 1 and Pioneers.

A total of eight teams are battling in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 for the final four spots in the Playoffs. Six matches were played on the first day of the competition, with Version 1 and Pioneers knocked out, whereas the other six teams kept their dreams alive.

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 Day 1 results

Upper Quarterfinal

The final eight teams faced each other in the Upper Quarterfinal.

Match 1: Gen.G vs TSM

Gen.G faced TSM in the first match of the day, with the former claiming the first map on Bind with a 13-10 scoreline. TSM then tied the series, winning a thrilling encounter on Split 23-21.

TSM completed the comeback and clinched the series by winning the final map on Icebox by a 13-10 scoreline.

GGWP @TSM.



Heartbreaking loss for us after endless rounds and 329 maps later. Now we head to the lower bracket to play @version1gg to keep our qualifier run alive! pic.twitter.com/GKL2UHsRe2 — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) July 29, 2021

Match 2: Version 1 vs T1

T1 won the first map on Haven with a 13-10 scoreline. Version 1 responded by securing the second map on Icebox 13-8.

However, T1 took the final map on Split 13-9 to qualify for the Upper Final.

Match 3: Pioneers vs Luminosity

Pioneers faced Luminosity in the third match of the day. They won the first map on Icebox with a 13-10 scoreline.

However, Luminosity replied by winning the final two maps on Ascent and Split with 15-13 and 13-6 scorelines, respectively.

One step closer to #VCT North America Stage 3: Challengers Playoffs. GG @PioneersGG, we take the series 2-1. Next up is @TheRiseNation tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/rp3tOQGjqF — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) July 30, 2021

Match 4: Rise vs Faze Clan

Rise secured a flawless victory against Faze Clan and qualified for the Upper Semifinal of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2.

They won the first map on Split 13-2 followed by a 13-11 scoreline on Bind.

Lower Round 1

The losers of the first four games dropped to the lower bracket and faced each other in the Lower Round 1 tie.

Match 5: Gen. G vs Version 1

Gen.G faced Version 1 in the Lower Round 1 tie. They took the lead, winning the first map on Breeze with a 13-8 scoreline. Version 1 tied the series by winning the second map on Haven 13-11.

However, Gen.G won the final map on Ascent 13-11 to keep their Playoffs dream alive.

We get the 2-1 win against @version1gg and continue the lower bracket run tomorrow! 😤



What a long day for the #GenGVAL boys, but we made it through the day filled with great, intense matches! #GenGWIN pic.twitter.com/vBD2C47MVa — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) July 30, 2021

Match 6: Pioneers vs Faze Clan

Faze Clan secured a flawless win against Pioneers and qualified for the Lower Round 2.

They beat Pioneers on Ascent by a 14-12 margin and on Bind 13-9 and knocked them out of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2.

Only six teams are left in the competition after the first day of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2. From here, only four teams will make the Playoffs.

Edited by Ravi Iyer