Version 1 and Pioneers eliminated from Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2

The Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 kicked off today, and Day 1 ended with the eliminations of Version 1 and Pioneers.
A total of eight teams are battling in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 for the final four spots in the Playoffs. Six matches were played on the first day of the competition, with Version 1 and Pioneers knocked out, whereas the other six teams kept their dreams alive.
Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 Day 1 results
Upper Quarterfinal
The final eight teams faced each other in the Upper Quarterfinal.
Match 1: Gen.G vs TSM
Gen.G faced TSM in the first match of the day, with the former claiming the first map on Bind with a 13-10 scoreline. TSM then tied the series, winning a thrilling encounter on Split 23-21.
TSM completed the comeback and clinched the series by winning the final map on Icebox by a 13-10 scoreline.
Match 2: Version 1 vs T1
T1 won the first map on Haven with a 13-10 scoreline. Version 1 responded by securing the second map on Icebox 13-8.
However, T1 took the final map on Split 13-9 to qualify for the Upper Final.
Match 3: Pioneers vs Luminosity
Pioneers faced Luminosity in the third match of the day. They won the first map on Icebox with a 13-10 scoreline.
However, Luminosity replied by winning the final two maps on Ascent and Split with 15-13 and 13-6 scorelines, respectively.
Match 4: Rise vs Faze Clan
Rise secured a flawless victory against Faze Clan and qualified for the Upper Semifinal of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2.
They won the first map on Split 13-2 followed by a 13-11 scoreline on Bind.
Lower Round 1
The losers of the first four games dropped to the lower bracket and faced each other in the Lower Round 1 tie.
Match 5: Gen. G vs Version 1
Gen.G faced Version 1 in the Lower Round 1 tie. They took the lead, winning the first map on Breeze with a 13-8 scoreline. Version 1 tied the series by winning the second map on Haven 13-11.
However, Gen.G won the final map on Ascent 13-11 to keep their Playoffs dream alive.
Match 6: Pioneers vs Faze Clan
Faze Clan secured a flawless win against Pioneers and qualified for the Lower Round 2.
They beat Pioneers on Ascent by a 14-12 margin and on Bind 13-9 and knocked them out of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2.
Only six teams are left in the competition after the first day of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2. From here, only four teams will make the Playoffs.