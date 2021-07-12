Sentinels emerge victorious in Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1

Sentinels emerged as champions of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 after defeating XSET in the Grand Finals. XSET had defeated 100 Thieves in the Upper Final of this prestigious Valorant tournament and qualified for the Grand Finals.

Sentinels also beat 100 Thieves, but in the Lower-Final, to join XSET in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1.

XSET vs Sentinels, Grand Final, Valorant Champions Tour

North America Stage 3 Challengers 1

XSET and Sentinels faced each other in a best-of-five tie in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1.

The five maps selected for this series following the veto process were:

Haven

Breeze

Icebox

Ascent

Split

Map 1: Haven

XSET started the game as the attackers in the first match of the day and dominated the first half, securing eight rounds in their favor. Sentinels then notched five rounds after switching sides. However, XSET took five more games and won the match 13-9.

Map 2: Breeze

After losing the first map, Sentinels made an excellent comeback in the second one. They started as the defenders and dominated the first half, claiming nine rounds.

After the side swap, XSET secured four rounds. However, Sentinels took four more games in the second half and won the match 7-13.

Map 3: Icebox

Map 3 saw a thrilling encounter as both teams secured six rounds each in both halves and sent the match into overtime.

Sentinels then won the first two rounds in overtime to clinch the match 12-14.

Map 4: Ascent

Sentinels started on the defending side and took the advantage in the first half after notching seven rounds. After the side swap, XSET earned five more games.

However, Sentinels grabbed six more rounds to win the match 10-13 and the series.

With this win, Sentinels became champions of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1. Thus, the world champions maintained their dominance in their region as well.

Both teams have already qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs, where they will do battle for a berth in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

