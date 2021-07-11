XSET and Sentinels made it to the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Grand-Final

XSET and Sentinels are through to the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Three matches were played on day 3 of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1. All the matches were a best-of-three tie. However, XSET and Sentinels made it to the Grand-Finals, whereas Envy and 100 Thieves were knocked out.

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Day 3 results

100 Thieves vs XSET, Upper Final

XSET faced against 100 Thieves in the first match of day 3 of the Upper Final of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Map 1 saw a thrilling encounter between the two sides on Haven. The match ended with a 14-12 scoreline and took the lead in the tie. 100 Thieves responded with a dominating victory on Icebox by a 13-4 margin. But XSET won the final on Ascent with a 13-10 scoreline and qualified for the Grand-Final, sending 100 Thieves into the Lower Bracket.

.@XSET continues their excellent gameplay as they take down @100Thieves 2-1 to advance to the Grand Final. 100 Thieves will play the winner of Sentinels vs. Envy in the Lower Bracket. pic.twitter.com/zJmdGJHkbH — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) July 10, 2021

Sentinels vs Envy, Lower Round 3

Sentinels went up against Envy in the Lower Round 3 tie of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1. The World Champions secured a flawless win against their opposition to keep their dream alive.

Sentinels won the first map on Breeze with a 13-8 scoreline followed by a 13-7 victory on Bind to qualify for the Lower Final to face 100 Thieves.

Fragging out with these three.



100T up next.

100 Thieves went up again Sentinels in the Lower Final of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1. Sentinels won the first map on Haven with a 15-13 scoreline, followed by a 13-8 win on Breeze in the second map.

TO THE HATERS WHO SAID WE'RE WASHED 🤫 pic.twitter.com/Zm0nqYiTnt — Sentinels (@Sentinels) July 11, 2021

With this win, Sentinels joins XSET in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1. The two teams will face each other tomorrow for the ultimate glory.

