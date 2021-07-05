Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1: All the teams qualified for the Main Event

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Qualifier has come to an end, as 8 teams have made it into the Main Event starting on July 9th.

A total of 64 teams reached the now concluded qualifiers. From there, only 8 teams have made their way through to the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event.

Here is the list of the teams who will be competing in the Main Event next week.

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event starting on July 9th:

A total of 128 teams have registered for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1. The teams that have earned qualification though, are as follows:

Sentinels:

The world champions are ready to retain their crown once again. They defeated Soniqs by a 2-1 scoreline in a best-of-three tie in the Open Qualifier. Soniqs won the first map with a 13-7 scoreline, while Sentinels dominated the second map to win by a 13-5 scoreline.

However, Sentinels won the final map 13-5 and qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event.

XSET:

XSET was the second team to qualify for the Main Event. They beat DarkZero Esports by a 2-1 margin. XSET took the lead in the tie by winning the first map with a 13-9 scoreline. DarkZero Esports equalized the tie, winning the second map with a 13-10 scoreline.

However, XSET won the final map 13-9 and qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event.

Envy:

Envy defeated T1 by a 2-1 scoreline to secure their spot in the Main Event. T1 took the lead in the tie, winning the first map by a 13-5 scoreline.

However, Envy pulled off a comeback, winning the remaining two maps, Bind and Haven, 13-10 and 13-0 respectively.

100 Thieves:

100 Thieves is one of the favorites to win the title. They knocked out Noble to secure their spot in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event.

100 Thieves won the first map by a 13-9 margin, while Noble won the second map on Icebox by a 13-9 margin. However, 100 Thieves won the final map with a 13-8 scoreline and qualified for the main event.

Some fantastic resilience from the squad today.



A tough BO3 but they brought it home in the end, great work today. #100T pic.twitter.com/RwOyeiPmSV — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) July 4, 2021

Version 1:

Version 1 also qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event. Version 1 secured a flawless victory against Luminosity.

Version 1 won both the maps, Haven and Split, with a 13-8 scoreline.

GGs @Luminosity. 👊



We move on to the Main Event. See you July 8-11.



🎆 🎇 🎆 🎇 pic.twitter.com/CYCODMCaEa — Version1 (@version1gg) July 4, 2021

Gen.G:

Gen.G eliminated Andbox with a 2-1 scoreline. Gen.G took the lead, winning the first map on Breeze by a 13-5 margin. Later, Andbox won the second map on Icebox with a 14-12 scoreline.

However, Gen.G won the final map on Split with a 13-6 scoreline and qualified for the main event.

Rise:

Rise secured a flawless victory Cloud9 Blue and qualified for the main event. Rise won the first map with a 13-7 scoreline, followed by a 13-11 win in the second map by a 13-11 margin.

Kansas City Pioneer:

Kansas City Pioneer is the last team to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event. They secured a flawless victory against Virtuoso.

Kansas City Pioneer won the first map on Ascent by a 13-3 scoreline. They won the second map on Bind with a 13-5 scoreline.

These 8 teams will face each other in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Main Event, starting on July 9th, to secure their place in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs. The organizers have already revealed the schedule for the main event. Fans can check it out from here.

