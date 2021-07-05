XSET qualify for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challenger 1

Eliminations at the third stage of the Valorant Champions Tour NA have already begun. Of the top 16 teams, only eight will remain at the end of VCT Stage 3.

The North American Valorant esports competition has gone on for a while, and the top 16 teams are selected from Stage 2.

The teams for the VCT Stage 3 Challenger 1 are:

Sentinels

Susquehanna Soniqs

XSET

DarkZero Esports

Team Envy

T1

100 Thieves

Noble

Version1

Luminosity Gaming

Andbox

Gen.G Esports

Cloud9 Blue, Rise

VIRTUOSO

Kansas City Pioneers

These teams are competing for the top eight positions, with Sentinels, XSET, Team Envy, and 100 Thieves already confirming their places. XSET was the newest name added to this list after beating DarkZero Esports.

XSET's Cinderella run to Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challenger 1

The VCT rules are pretty simple. The most recently added agent, KAY/O, cannot be picked. The team that wins the best-of-three maps will go forward, and the other one will get knocked out.

The event started with 32 teams, and only eight will remain after the Stage 3 knockouts.

The starting map for XSET vs DarkZero match was Icebox. The latter was on the defender's side. In the first half, XSET was in the lead with a score of 5-7. With a surprising flank from Rory "Dephh" Jackson with Sage, XSET secured their first win for a best-of-three with a score of 9-13.

However, DarkZero wasn't going down without a fight. The following map on the queue was Ascent. In the first half, DarkZero led 4-8 as the Attackers. They then equaled the Valorant series by scoring a 10-13 win.

To secure their position in the top 8 teams of VCT, both XSET and DarkZero were one match away from glory. With Breeze as the final chosen arena, XSET dominated the first half as the Attackers to finish 4-8. Not long after, they claimed the round 9-13 to finalize their place in the top eight Valorant teams at the VCT Stage 3.

The rest of the teams for the top eight are yet to be known. When set, they will compete for the top four places and, ultimately, compete for the tournament victory.

