Sentinels and Envy avoid elimination on Day 2 of Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1

Sentinels and Envy avoided major upsets on Day 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1.

A total of six teams were left in the competition after the first day of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1. 4 matches were played on the second day of the campaign.

Pioneers and Gen.G were knocked out of the Valorant Champions Tour event, while the other four teams kept their dreams alive.

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Day 2 results

Upper-Bracket Semifinal

100 Thieves, Envy, XSET, and Sentinels qualified for the Upper-Bracket Semifinal on the first day of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Match 1: 100 Thieves vs Envy

100 Thieves got the upper hand against Envy in the first match of the day. They notched a flawless win to secure their place in the Upper Final.

100T won the first map on Haven with a 13-9 scoreline before dominating the second arena on Icebox for a 13-7 win.

.@100Thieves take down @Envy 2-0 and secure a spot in Challengers Playoffs. Envy will now play Gen.G in the Lower Bracket. pic.twitter.com/asdApYMmHi — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) July 9, 2021

Match 2: XSET vs Sentinels

The world champions got a surprise from XSET in the second match of the day. The latter won the first match in Haven 13-9, but Sentinels responded immediately in the second match in Icebox and won 13-11.

However, XSET won the final matchup in Split with a 13-8 scoreline and qualified for the Upper-Bracket Final of the marquee Valorant event.

The unthinkable just happened😳



Sentinels, the best teams in the world, just lost their first best of three since April.



4 months, no losses, until now.



XSET, who have a few weeks practice with zekken and dephh, have beaten Sentinels 2-1 and qualify for Challengers Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Y00wvRKQRa — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) July 9, 2021

Lower Round 2

Pioneers and Gen.G were waiting for their Lower Round 2 matches after the first day of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Match 3: Sentinels vs Pioneers

After losing against XSET in the Upper-Bracket Semifinal, Sentinels faced Pioneers in the Lower Round 2 tie.

They popped up in their second match of the day to secure a flawless win against Pioneers. Sentinels won the first map on Haven 13-9, followed by a 13-5 victory in the second map in Haven.

THE DUELIST DUO CAN'T BE STOPPED! pic.twitter.com/NOJqHW4otm — Sentinels (@Sentinels) July 9, 2021

With this loss, the Pioneers' journey in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 came to an end.

Match 4: Envy vs Gen.G

Envy faced Gen.G in the last match of the day and claimed an easy win to qualify for the Lower Round 3. They dominated the first map on Haven to come out on top 13-9. The second map was almost one-sided, as Envy took it with a 13-4 margin on Split.

Envy will face Sentinels in the Lower Round 3 tie of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 tomorrow.

LOCKED IN FOR PLAYOFFS 🔐 pic.twitter.com/wkHZECpEey — Envy (@Envy) July 10, 2021

100 Thieves, XSET, Sentinels, and Envy have fought well and have kept their ambitions from dying. These four teams will qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs, where they will fight for their place in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Edited by Ravi Iyer