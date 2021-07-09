Version 1 and Rise knocked out on Day 1 of Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1

Version 1 and Rise's dream to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs has ended after Day 1 of the VCT NA Stage 3 Challengers 1.
Eight teams have qualified for the main event of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1. Only four teams will secure their place in the playoffs from this event.
Fans have witnessed six matches on Day 1 of the VCT North America Stage 3 Challengers 1, and here are the results of all the matches.
Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Day 1 results
Upper-Bracket Quarterfinal
Match 1: Version 1 vs 100 Thieves
100 Thieves started their Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 journey with a dominating victory against Version 1 in the first match of the day. As a result, they qualified for the Upper-Bracket Semifinal.
Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter in the first map on Icebox as 100T took the map in their favor after a series of overtimes with a 19-17 scoreline. They also dominated the second map and secured a 13-5 victory on Haven.
Match 2: Envy vs Pioneers
Envy also secured a flawless win against Pioneers to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Upper-Bracket Semifinal. They won the first map on Haven 13-9 before continuing their momentum in the second map on Ascent, winning 13-11.
Match 3: XSET vs Rise
XSET won the third match of the day against Rise and qualified for the Upper-Bracket Semifinal. They dominated the first map on Icebox and won 13-4.
Rise responded in the second map on Split, winning with a 13-5 scoreline. However, XSET took away the final map on Ascent 13-4 and sent Rise into the Lower Bracket.
Match 4: Sentinels vs Gen.G
Sentinels faced Gen.G in the fourth match of the day. The latter got off to a perfect start, winning the first map on Bind 13-11. However, Sentinels won the following two maps to pull off a fantastic comeback.
They won on Icebox and Ascent with 13-7 and 13-9 scorelines, respectively.
Lower Round 1
The losers of the first four matches dropped down to the Lower Brackets of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1.
Match 5: Version 1 vs Pioneers
Pioneers got the better of Version 1 in the Lower Bracket Round 1 tie, knocking them out of the competition with a 2-1 win.
Version 1 won the first map on Split with a 13-7 scoreline. However, Pioneers pulled off a remarkable comeback in the next two maps to send Version 1 home.
They won on Ascent and Icebox with 13-10 and 13-9 scorelines, respectively.
Match 6: Rise vs Gen.G
The last match of the day saw Rise and Gen.G face off, and it saw a similar story to the other game of the Lower Round 1 tie.
Rise took the lead, winning the first map on Split with a 13-8 scoreline. However, Gen.G turned the tables, winning the following two maps on Icebox and Bind 13-9 and 13-4, respectively..
Only six teams are left after the first day of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1. The top 4 teams will qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs from here.