Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 1: Top 5 North Amerian players to look out for

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 is going to start on 9 July 2021. Eight teams have already qualified for the main event from the qualifiers. The brackets have also been released for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 3 Challengers 1 for the North American region.

The top four teams will qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs. All the players are ready to give their best in Challengers 1 to make their way through to the Playoffs.

The North American region has its fair share of talent, and some really stand out from others. Here are the top 5 players to look for in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Top 5 players to watch out for in Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 3 Challengers 1

5) Erik Penny (Version 1)

Erik Penny is one of the most consistent performers for Version 1. He is currently playing for Version 1 as a duelist. He caught the team's eye at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik last May. However, Version 1 is ready to secure a better outcome in Stage 3 and Penny will be a key factor for his side.

Erik Penny (Image via Twitter)

Penny's reflexes and sharp aim help him to get the better of his opponents. He will surely want to give his best in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 3 Challengers 1. Version 1 will face 100 Thieves in the first match of the campaign.

4) Spencer 'Hiko' Martin (100 Thieves)

Spencer 'Hiko' Martin is one of the most experienced players in the North American Valorant scene. From his Counter Strike days, Hiko is known for his incredible game sense and sharp aim. He is currently playing for 100 Thieves.

Spencer 'Hiko' Martin (Image via 100 Thieves)

Hiko usually plays as an Initiator for his team. However, when his team needs him the most, he pops up with some impactful frags as well. He will surely be a player to watch in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 3 Challengers 1.

3) Shahzeb 'Shahzam' Khan (Sentinels)

Shahzeb 'Shahzam' Khan is the IGL of Sentinels. Shazam's experience and understanding of the game is an asset for his team. Additionally, he is a versatile player. He has been highly influential with both Jett and Sova, for his team.

Shahzeb 'Shahzam' Khan (Image via Twitter)

Sentinels will rely on Shahzam's quick decision-making in the Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 3 Challengers 1 and will continue their journey.

2) Peter 'Asuna' Mazuryk (100 Thieves)

One of the most talented young players in the North American region. He is currently playing for 100 Thieves. Asuna is one of the best players when he is in the duelist role for his team. However, he is equally good at any other responsibility as well when given the opportunity.

Peter 'Asuna' Mazuryk (Image via 100 Thieves)

100 Thieves need the best out of him in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 3 Challengers 1 to qualify for the playoffs.

1) Tyson 'Tenz' Ngo

When talking about the best, the list is incomplete without Sentinels' Tyson 'Tenz' Ngo. Tenz is arguably the best player in the world as well. He was the MVP of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik as well.

Tyson 'Tenz' Ngo (Image via Twitter)

Tenz's unnatural reflex, sharp aim and excellent game sense makes him one of the best in the game. He will surely be one of the players to look out for in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 3 Challengers 1.

