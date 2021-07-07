Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 1: Top 3 underdog teams of North America

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 is going to commence from July 9th, where the top 8 teams will fight for their place in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs.

A total of 64 teams qualified for the VCT North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Qualifier. From there only 8 teams have made their way through to the Main Event. Top 4 teams from the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 will qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs.

The other 4 teams have to participate in the VCT North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 Qualifier again to keep their dreams alive.

All the teams are ready to give their best to keep their dreams alive. Teams like Sentinels, 100 Thieves, and Version 1 are the favorites to win the tournament but there are some teams who can spoil the party as well.

Underdog teams to watch at the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1:

Here are the top 3 underdog teams for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Rise:

Rise is one of the darkhorses in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1. They have beaten some of the big names on their way through to the Main Event.

In Round-of-32, they beat Built By Gamers by a 2-1 scoreline and secured a flawless win against Cloud9 Blue In Round-of-16. After these performances in the qualifiers, it is expected that they can give a tough fight to the other teams in the Main Event as well.

They will face XSET in their first match of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Gen.G:

Gen.G will be another team to look out for in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1. Gen.G knocked out Andbox in the Round-of-16 to qualify for the Main Event.

They will face Sentinels in the first match of the campaign. Gen.G can surprise all the other teams at the VCT North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 with their unique playstyle.

Kansas City Pioneer:

Kansas City Pioneer can emphatically spoil the party of the big teams in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1. They have eliminated teams like Immortals and Virtuoso in the qualifiers, and reached the main event.

Kansas City Pioneer will face Team Envy in their first match of the main event. It will be interesting to see how they perform against top-tier sides like Sentinels or 100 Thieves at the VCT NA Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul