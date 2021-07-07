Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 1: Top 3 North American teams to look out for

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 is scheduled to start on July 9th. The top 8 teams from the qualifiers have made their way through to the main event and will compete for slots in the Playoffs.

Only the top 4 teams in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 will secure their spot in the Playoffs.

However, the other 4 will have to start their journey through the qualifiers in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2.

3 teams to watch out at the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1:

Here are the top 3 teams to watch out in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Sentinels:

Sentinels is among the favorites to win the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1. Brimming with confidence and ingenuity, the world champions are ready to dominate again this time.

Sentinels defeated Evil Geniuses and Soniqs in the qualifiers to make their way through to the Main Event. They will face Gen.G in the first match of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Version 1:

Version 1 got a big blow before the start of the campaign as Jordan 'Zellsis' Montemurro was suspended for abusing Riot officials at Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

However, they have substituted him with Brady 'Thief' Dever ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1.

Version 1 has been excellent in the qualifiers. They defeated Luminisity in the Round-of-16 tie to qualify for the main event and are surely one of the title contenders this season.

100 Thieves:

100 Thieves failed to qualify for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik. However, the team is determined to represent their region in Berlin next September.

Some fantastic resilience from the squad today.



A tough BO3 but they brought it home in the end, great work today. #100T pic.twitter.com/RwOyeiPmSV — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) July 4, 2021

They started their journey on Stage 3 in a dominant style. 100 Thieves will take on Version 1 in the first match of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1, and will definitely try to start the game in a dominant style.

