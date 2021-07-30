Rix.GG Thunder and Team BDS were knocked out of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2

Day 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2 saw some back-to-back thrilling encounters. Rix.GG Thunder and Team BDS were knocked out of the competition at the end of the second day of the tournament.

Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2 Day 2 Results:

Upper Semi-Final:

Tenstar faced Team Liquid and Giants Gaming went up against Fnatic in the Upper Semi-Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2.

Match 1: Tenstar vs Team Liquid

Team Liquid dominated the first match of the day, securing a flawless victory against Tenstar. Team Liquid won the first map on Haven with a 13-10 scoreline. Tenstar tried their best on the second map on Breeze, taking the game into overtime.

However, Team Liquid managed to take the second map in overtime and qualified for the Upper-Final.

.@LiquidValorant's Haven pick out of the way (10-13), we head on to Breeze to even it out 💪



🔴https://t.co/AyxMvefWn2 pic.twitter.com/HLn4ZKYsHz — TENSTAR (@TENSTARGG) July 29, 2021

Match 2: Giants Gaming vs Fnatic

Giants Gaming faced Fnatic in the second match of the day. Fnatic started the tie comprehensively by winning the first map on Icebox with a 13-7 scoreline.

However, Giants Gaming won the final two maps of the series on Bind and Ascent with a 13-7 and 18-16 scoreline respectively.

Lower Round 2

The loser of the first two games of the day joined Team BDS and Rix.GG Thunder in the Lower Bracket.

Match 3: Fnatic vs Team BDS

Fnatic faced Team BDS in the Lower Round 2 tie. Team BDS took the first map on Icebox with a 13-7 scoreline.

However, Fnatic responded back and won the next two maps on Bind and Haven with a 13-11 and 14-12 scoreline respectively and kept their dreams alive.

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!



A HARD-fought #FNCWIN sees us take the series in OVERTIME! GG's @TeamBDS!



Another lower bracket run begins🔥 pic.twitter.com/lf6eDBryDS — FNATIC (@FNATIC) July 29, 2021

Match 4: Tenstar and Rix.GG thunder

Tenstar secured a flawless win against Rix.GG Thunder and kept their Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs dream intact.

Tenstar won the first map on Breeze with a 13-8 scoreline followed by a 13-9 victory on Split and qualified for the Lower Round 3.

With this loss, Rix.GG Thunder and Team BDS' dream to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Playoffs has come to an end. Meanwhile, the remaining four teams will compete for the final two spots in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Playoffs.

