TSM FTX knocked out of Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 after losing to Noble in Open Qualifier

TSM FTX were knocked out of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 after losing to Noble in the Round-of-32 of the Open Qualifier.

It was a shocking performance from TSM FTX, who were one of the favorites to win the tournament.

Our Challengers 1 run ends here as we fall to Noble 1-2 in the Round of 32. The squad will reset and prepare for the next round where they will look to bounce back. pic.twitter.com/z7SDX2uAwT — TSM FTX Report (@tsmreport) July 2, 2021

Noble beat TSM FTX by a 2-1 margin in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 Open Qualifier

TSM FTX have endured a rough time in the last few months. They struggled to perform in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 1 Challengers 3 and the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers 2. They also failed to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik last May.

Since then, TSM FTX have made some changes to their roster. They benched Stephen 'Reltuc' Cutler and replaced him with Sean 'Bang' Bezerra in order to get back to winning ways. However, they were dealt a big blow after losing to Noble today.

TSM FTX lost the first map on Haven with a 13-10 scoreline. They responded in the second map, putting up a dominating performance on Bind and winning the match by a 13-1 margin.

However, Noble was excellent in the final map on Ascent, winning the match with a 13-2 scoreline and bagging the series by a 2-1 margin.

Just dont even know what to say anymore. ffs — TSM FTX hazed (@hazedCS) July 2, 2021

With this loss, TSM FTX's journey in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 has come to an end. However, they still have a chance to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs through the Challengers 2.

The Open Qualifier of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers 2 will start on July 22. It will be interesting to see if TSM FTX will be able to reset themselves and make a comeback in Challengers 2.

