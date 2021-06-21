Can TSM FTX once again be the best NA team in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 with recent roster changes?

TSM FTX is ready to make its mark in the upcoming North America Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3.

North America Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 schedule has already been revealed. The tournament will begin on July 1st with the opening qualifiers for Challengers One and will end on August 11th with the Challengers Final.

After disappointing performances in the previous North America Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 and Stage 2, TSM FTX changed their roster last month. They are now ready to perform better in the upcoming tournament.

Can TSM FTX qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin?

TSM FTX entered into the Valorant scene from the early days of its release last year and dominated the minor tournaments of North America for a period of time last year. With the increasing popularity of the game, Riot introduced Valorant Champions Tour in multiple regions including North America and Valorant competitive scenarios boosted to new heights.

In the First Strike North America, TSM FTX ended up as runners up after losing against 100 Thieves in the Grand-Finals. They also failed to perform as per the expectation in VCT 2021: North America Stage 1 Challengers 3 and VCT 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers 2. They also failed to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjakik last month, where Sentinels were crowned champions.

Recently, TSM FTX has made some changes to their squad for the upcoming NA Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3. TSM FTX benched Stephen 'Reltuc' Cutler last month, and their 6th man, 24-year-old Braxton 'brax' Pierce joined in as a replacement.

As of today @reltuC is benched from our starting Valorant roster.



Whilst Cutler explores his options, he'll continue to stream under the TSM banner. We'll forever be grateful for what he achieved with us, and we wish him nothing but the best.

TSM FTX also signed Chet Singh, former CS: GO coach, as their new coach.

It's time for a new age of TSM Valorant.



Please welcome @chetsingh to #TSM as our new head coach! We're excited to see how strong he and our roster can become as we set our sights on Masters 3.

With all these newly recruited members of the squad, TSM FTX is looking stronger ahead of the NA Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3. It will be interesting to see if they make their way towards Berlin this time or not.

