Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 NA playoffs schedule: When and where to watch the upcoming matches

The North American Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 playoffs are almost upon us, and fans are curious to determine which teams will be qualifying for Masters this time around.

Envy, TSM, Sentinels, 100 Thieves, Luminosity, FaZe clan, XSET, and Rise, are the eight teams who have qualified for the main event after going through two Challenger qualifiers.

All eyes will be on the eight teams that have qualified for Challengers Playoffs. The battle to represent NA at Masters Berlin begins on Wednesday, August 11. pic.twitter.com/fvQDoB0lmu — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) August 1, 2021

The teams will be locked in a head-to-head elimination with a lower bracket format that can cause potential upsets competing.

Only two teams out of eight will represent the region at the International Valorant Champions Tour Masters event in Berlin later this year. Hence, North American fans can look forward to a heated competition when the games finally kick off on August 11.

When and where to watch the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 NA playoffs?

Is there a new powerhouse team in NA? @XSET is working to prove themselves to the rest of the #VCT pic.twitter.com/9PJ0hU8s3Q — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) July 30, 2021

As the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 playoffs will have a lower bracket system, the competition will begin with all eight teams starting with an Upper-Quarterfinals tie. The schedule and format for the first set of games are as follows.

Sentinels vs Rise [ Aug 11, 2 pm CT ]

Envy vs TSM [ Aug 11, 2 pm CT]

100 Thieves vs Faze Clan [ Aug 11, 4.30 pm CT]

XSET vs Luminosity [ Aug 11, 4.30 pm CT]

Valorant fans will be able to catch each of these games in a few different ways. Those who prefer Twitch can tune in for the games on the official Valorant Twitch channel.

Image via Riot Games

Meanwhile, those who find YouTube to be the more accessible option will watch the matches on the official YouTube channel. Moreover, approved co-streams will also be streaming and casting over the game on their channels. The Valorant community can catch some of their favorite content creators analyzing and breaking down games.

Valorant fans can periodically check the official VCT Twitter account for more information as they add more information about upcoming events daily.

