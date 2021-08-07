Meet the Team Envy roster ahead of Valorant Champions Tour Stage Three Challengers

American Valorant professional team Envy is going through a lot of roster changes. After weeks of taking multiple tryouts, Envy has reached a final decision and has signed a new player to the team.

Team Envy, an American esports team under Envy Gaming, was founded back in 2007 as a professional Call of Duty team. Ever since then, it has also delved into games like Counter-Strike, FIFA, Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch, and other esports titles.

On 13 July 2020, Team Envy made its first move into Valorant esports by signing as an official organization for the game. After taking part in multiple events, the team decided to have its very first roster.

Changes to Team Envy’s Valorant roster

Team Envy has always secured a solid position in tournament placements, however, it has repeatedly failed in the latter stages. Not having much success in the current season, the team had been trying out players for its new roster.

Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo had been one of the members of Team Envy who has been there since the very beginning. As Envy was looking for players to try out, the team decided to bench him on 5 August 2021.

Another American professional team, Andbox, was looking for a roster rebuild and confirmed the departure of Noah “JcStani” Smith and Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker this week. Following this event, Team Envy made an official post on Twitter welcoming Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker into its roster.

Welcome El Diablo @yayFPS to Envy VALORANT!

The current Envy Valorant roster has Pujan “FNS” Mehta as its in-game leader, followed by Victor “Victor” Wong, Austin “crashies” Roberts, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker and Jimmy “ Marved” Nguyen.

Yay had proven to be an effective player during his stay in Andbox as a Jett main. With this roster change, it is expected Team Envy will finally make its way to the latter stages of VCT.

All of these developments can be seen in the next VCT Stage Three Challengers. Team Envy will be facing off against TSM on August 11, which is this coming Wednesday.

