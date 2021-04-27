Top 10 players to look out from the North America Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Challengers 2

NA Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers 2 came to an end as the Sentinels won the tournament by clean sweeping Cloud9 Blue in the grand finals.

The battle was fierce since only two slots were available for the NA region in the all-important Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavík, Iceland. It will be the first Valorant LAN tournament. All the teams tried their best to secure their place in the finals.

The North American region has some of the best Valorant players. But, in the recently ended NA VCT Challenger 2 Stage 2, some really did stand out from the rest.

Here are the top 10 players from the NA Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Challengers 2.

#10 - Adam 'Mada' Pampuch [Andbox]:

ABX Mada

Adam 'Mada' Pampuch from Andbox played extremely well throughout the competition and helped his team to qualify in the NA VCT Playoffs.

Mada was excellent in his duelist roles with Raze and Phoenix. His aggressive approach, sharp aim, and skills were the difference maker for his side. He will surely try to maintain this form in the NA VCT Playoffs as well.

#9 - Jaccob 'Yay' Whiteaker [Andbox]:

ABX Yay [Image Via Liquipedia]

Jaccob 'Yay' Whiteaker is versatile and can play any agent. He can play any role in the game and this ability separates him from the other players.

Yay is one of the reasons for Andbox's recent success in NA VCT Stage 2 Challengers 2. They even beat the champion Sentinels and pushed them to the lower brackets of the competition.

#8 - Matthew 'Wardell' Yu [TSM]:

TSM Wardell

Matthew 'Wardell' Yu is one of the top players of the NA Valorant scene. The competition did not go as per TSM's expectations. Despite the team’s lackluster performance, Wardell made his mark with aggressive Jett plays.

Wardell's sniping skills and aggressive gameplay had created a ray of hope for TSM in the tournament. But he failed to take his team to the playoffs. TSM was eliminated by Andbox in the lower bracket quarter-final.

#7 - Ian 'Tex' Botsch [NRG]:

NRG Tex

Ian 'Tex' Botsch was one of the top performers in the NA Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Challengers 2. Tex was phenomenal with his aggressive Jett plays. With his sniping skills, he played his duelist role perfectly throughout the tournament.

Tex's team, NRG secured third place in the tournament and qualified for the playoffs. NRG was eliminated by Sentinels in the lower bracket finals.

#6 - Mitch 'Mitch' Semago [Cloud9 Blue]:

C9 Mitch[Image Via Liquipedia]

Being a Sentinel, Mitch 'Mitch' Semago prefers to play from the back for his team. His Cypher and Sage play had created the difference in every game Clou9 Blue played in NA Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Challengers 2.

His ability to calm in critical moments makes him better than the others. In this tournament, he has delivered multiple such plays at crucial times for his team.

#5 - Shahzeb 'ShahZaM' Khan [Sentinels]:

SEN Shahzam

Shahzeb 'ShahZaM' Khan was the IGL of Sentinels for this tournament. He especially played Jett and Sova for his side and was just as effective with both of these agents.

Shahzam's game sense, experience, and skills are the real force for his team. His patience is the main reason for his success. The way he uses the abilities of his agent is very unique.

#4 - Nathan 'Leaf' Orf [Cloud9 Blue]:

C9 Leaf

Nathan 'Leaf' Orf was very consistent throughout the tournament and helped his team to become the runners-up in NA Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Challengers 2.

Leaf played as an entry-fragger for his team with Raze as Relliks decided to leave the side just a week before the tournament. Raze can cause damage with all his abilities. Leaf helped his team qualify for the next stage.

#3 - Michael “poiz” Possis [Cloud9 Blue]:

C9 Poiz

Michael “poiz” Possis is always a consistent performer for his side. He was one of the reasons for all of C9 Blue's success in the recent past.

In Valorant, as a duelist, one needs to take out frags as early as possible. Poiz always tries to do that for his team and gives his side an early advantage. For NA Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Challengers 2, he preferred duelist agents with leers/flashes like Reyna and Phoenix and helped his side to take control of the site.

#2 - Hunter 'SicK' Mims [Sentinels]:

SEN Sick

Hunter 'Sick' Mims is currently one of the best players in the game. The way he dominates the whole tournament deserves some appreciation.

The Sentinels were excellent throughout the competition and dominated every team. Sick's sharp aim and game sense were on point in this tournament.

#1 - Tyson 'TenZ' Ngo [Sentinels]:

Sen Tenz [Image Via Liquipedia]

Arguably the best player in the tournament. Tenz is currently on loan at Sentinels from Cloud9 Blues. Since his joining, Sentinels have been an unstoppable force and their domination continues in the NA Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Challengers 2. The Sentinels have lost only one tie against Andbox in this whole journey.

Tez's unnatural reflex, sharp aim, and excellent game sense made him instrumental in Sentinels' recent success. Tenz and his team will surely want to continue this form in the Valorant Champions Tour Playoffs from the 29 April for the 2 slots from the NA region.