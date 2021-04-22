Sean Gares says EU Valorant teams are well ahead of their NA counterparts

Recently, former CS: GO professional Sean "SeanGares" Gares revealed his thoughts on an emerging rivalry in Valorant.

He said,

"This is insane. If you guys think that a NA team is gonna beat one of these top EU teams, it will be a fluke. There's no way. They are so strategically prepared and it's insane. I don't know how they do it!"

Yesterday, Gares uploaded a video on his YouTube channel where he reviewed the game between Team FPX and Team Opportunists in the EU VCT Challengers Main Event semi-final.

He was mesmerized by the strategies used by both EU teams. He concluded that the EU region is strategically well ahead of the NA region.

Gares played for teams like TSM and Cloud9 in his CS: GO days. He retired from CS: GO in 2018 and currently works as an analyst and caster.

Teams from the EU region love to play the game more strategically. Their patience in executing a plan is incomparable.

On the other hand, teams from the NA region believe in aggressive gameplay where players rely on their mechanical skills.

It will be a thrilling contest when teams like Acend, Fnatic, FPX, Team Heretics from the EU region face Sentinels, TSM, 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan from the NA region.

The first LAN tournament will take place in Reykjavík, Iceland, next month.

NA vs EU: An emerging rivalry in Valorant

'NA vs EU' is one of the most anticipated rivalries in Valorant. Since its release last year, Valorant has grown massively in a short period of time. It is currently one of the most popular competitive FPS Esports titles globally.

Many Counter-Strike professionals have already shifted to Valorant to explore opportunities in this new game. This has inspired Riot Games, the developer of Valorant, to organize multiple tournaments.

Riot Games is currently hosting tournaments in different regions. The publisher plans to cover other regions before the end of 2021. While the competition is increasing every day, the rivalry between the NA region and the EU region is also mushrooming.

Valorant Challengers Tour is going on in multiple regions [Image Via Riot]