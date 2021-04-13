Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers 2: Teams to look out for in the Europe region

The open-qualifiers for Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 2 Challengers 2 ended.

The Valorant Champions Tour features a year-long tournament-ridden system. With regional Challengers paving the way for the important Masters. All the Masters give VCT Circuit Points as rewards for participation and berth. These VCT Circuit Points go towards determining which team will be the most deserving candidate in their respective region.

The Stage 1 Masters happened region-wise and every region had its own champion. But this time, all the participating teams in the Challengers will be fighting for a spot in the upcoming Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland. With every region having their allotted number of slots in the Major, all teams are giving their all to secure a place in the regional finals.

Teams to look out for in the Valorant Champions Tour EU Stage 2 Challengers 2

The last few days saw some heartbreaking losses and some turn of events nobody in the Valorant community expected. One of them being the defeat of Team Heretics in the hands of G2 Esports. The latter faced Team Heretics in the round of 16 in the open qualifiers for the Valorant Champions Tour EU Stage 2 Challengers 2. This crushed the hopes and dreams of Team Heretics as they ended their run for any chance in the upcoming EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Finals.

Coming out of the opening qualifiers, the top eight teams that qualified for the upcoming Stage 2 Challengers 2 are-

Team Liquid

G2 Esports

Opportunists

Acend

Ninjas In Pyjamas

Team Vitality

CE Calling

Fnatic

Even though all the teams are deserving of their spots, there are a few teams that others should take much more seriously over the others. The teams to look out for the upcoming Challengers are-

G2 Esports: Once known as the kings of European Valorant esports, G2 Esports have proven themselves as worthy of their title. They defeated their old rival Team Heretics and knocked them out of the open qualifiers. This denied Heretic's spot in the Major while G2 exacted their revenge. They have a track record of straight-up victories in several tournaments before VCT started. G2 is a force to be recokened with.

Opportunists: The team formed back on July 20th, 2020, and the organization-less team has its whole roster taken under the banner of DfuseTeam. But on the last day of March this year, the whole roster came back under the banner of Opportunists. Ever since the team’s inception, they have won every single tournament they participated in leaving the Stage 2 Challengers. They have shown the European region that they are not some team anybody can brush off just because they are org-less.

Acend: The champion of the previous Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters for the European region are back to prove their worth in the Challengers. During the last Challengers, they missed their chance to secure a spot in the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Finals at the hands of Ninjas In Pyjamas. This time around they wish to exact revenge given the chance, and secure a spot for the Reykjavik Masters.

All the teams have their own unique style and as a multiplayer FPS esports title, there are endless possibilities of a Valorant match. But these three teams will be eye-candy if anybody in the community watching the Valorant matches.