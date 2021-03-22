Acend clinches victory in Valorant Champions Tour 2021: EU Stage 1 Masters

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: EU Stage 1 Masters has concluded with its grand final today. It was a fierce battle between Acend and Team Heretics where Acend came out on top in the nailbiting best-of-5 grand final. The match went all 5 rounds and Acend won it 3:2.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is the first official tournament circuit by Riot Games. The circuit was announced on 24 November, 2020 with a blog post. This Stage 1 Masters is the first phase of the three that will lead to the Valorant Champions event at the end of the year.

As Acend was victorious in the grand finals, they have bagged $60,000 and 100 VCT circuit points. For finishing as runner up, Team Heretics will be going home with $30,000 and 70 VCT Circuit points.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: EU Stage 1 Masters

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: EU Stage 1 Masters results

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Korea Stage 1 Masters featured two groups of four teams in a GSL format, where the top two teams from each group advanced to the playoffs. The playoffs had a simple 4 team single-elimination bracket. Every match was best-of-3 except the grand final which was best-of-5.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: EU Stage 1 Masters playoffs

Acend has had a dominant run throughout the tournament. Although Team Heretics were being considered beasts coming into the Masters, Acend’s win over them still seems like an underdog story.

Grand Final Recap

The grand final was a back and forth fight between the two teams. In the first map, Split, Team Heretics won 13:7 against Acend. In the second and third map, which were Bind and Haven respectively, it was a very symmetrical 9:13 and 13:9 between Team Heretics and Acend.

The fourth map, Icebox, was a glorious showdown of both individual and team performance from Acend as they clinched their victory in overtime with the score of 14:12. In the fifth and last map of the grand final, Ascent, Acend again pulled off an incredible performance out of their bag and won 13:11.

The grand final featured a lot of memorable moments.

What a nuts map between Acend and Heretics. Insane. Best match of Valorant history so far. #vct — G2 Lothar (@LotharHS) March 21, 2021

The grand final featured a lot of memorable moments.