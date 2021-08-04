Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2: 4 teams qualify for Semi-Final

After the qualification of Velocity Gaming from the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1, it's time to find out the second Indian team for the main event.

Velocity Gaming was the winner of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1. All the other Indian teams have tried their luck in Qualifiers 2 to keep their Valorant Conquerors Championship dream alive.

The champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2 will be the seventh qualified team of the main event whereas the runner-up will get another chance in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier.

Here are the four qualified teams for the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2 Semi-Final.

Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2 Semi-Final is scheduled for August 7th:

Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2 Semi-Final will start on August 7. Here are the teams who have made it to the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2 Semi-final:

Global Esports:

Global Esports was the runner-up in India Qualifiers 1. They lost to Velocity Gaming in the Grand-Final with a 3-2 scoreline.

However, they again came back stronger in Qualifier 2 and qualified for the semi-final beating SUS Squad in the quarter-final. Global Esports secured a flawless win against their opposition. They won their first map on the Breeze with a 13-8 scoreline followed by a 13-5 win on Haven.

Global Esports vs SUS Squad results (Image via Instagram)

T69

After the unfortunate elimination from the quarter-final of the India Qualifier 1, T69 cameback stronger and qualified for the semi-final this time. They beat Reckoning Esports in the quarter-finals to keep their VCC dream alive.

T69 also secured a flawless victory against Reckoning Esports in the quarter-finals. They won the first map on Bind with a 13-8 scoreline followed by a 13-10 win on Ascent.

T69 vs Reckoning Esports results (Image via Instagram)

Enigma Gaming:

Enigma Gaming was the second-runner up of the India Qualifiers 1. They have made it to the semi-final to the India Qualifiers 2 beating Team Novas in the quarter-final.

Enigma Gaming won the first map on Icebox with a 13-2 scoreline. Team Novas equalized the tie, securing the second map on Ascent with a 13-9 scoreline. However, Enigma Gaming won the final map on Haven by a 13-1 margin and won the series.

Enigma Gaming vs Team Novas results (Image via Instagram)

Team XO:

Team XO became the final team to qualify for the semi-final. They beat Godlike Esports in the quarter-finals.

Godlike Esports won the first map on Split with a 13-9 scoreline. However, Team XO won the next two maps on Ascent and Haven with 13-6 and 13-7 scoreline respectively.

Team XO vs Godlike Esports results (Image via Instagram)

The semi-finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2 will be played on August 7. All matches will be streamed on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.

Edited by Gautham Balaji