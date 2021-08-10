Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Playoffs: Top 3 North American teams to look out for

The Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs are scheduled to start on August 12.

A total of eight teams have qualified for the playoffs from the two challenger qualifiers. The top four teams from each challenger qualifier have secured their places in the playoffs and will compete for the slots in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Only the top three teams in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs will secure their spot in the VCT Masters Berlin. Whereas the other teams will just receive the circuit points according to their final standing.

Top 3 teams to watch out for at the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs

The top eight teams of the region will face each other in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs. Here are the top three teams who are the favorites to win the title.

Sentinels

Sentinels was the victors of the Valorant Champions Tour Master Reykjavik. The defending champions are ready to retain their title in Berlin.

Sentinels qualified for the playoffs after winning the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challenger 1. They will face RISE in their first match of the playoffs. Brimming with confidence and ingenuity, the world champions will definitely want to dominate the playoffs again.

100 Thieves

After failing to qualify for the Masters in Stage 2, 100 Thieves will again try to change their destiny this time. 100 Thieves is one of the strongest contenders to claim the title in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 playoffs.

Some fantastic resilience from the squad today.



A tough BO3 but they brought it home in the end, great work today. #100T pic.twitter.com/RwOyeiPmSV — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) July 4, 2021

100 Thieves finished third in the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challenger 1 and qualified for the playoffs. They will face Faze Clan to kick off their campaign in the playoffs.

TSM

TSM has experienced some tough times in the recent past. But they came back in dominating fashion at the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Challengers and emerged as champions.

STAGE 3 CHAMPS 💪



From the crazy clutches to the insane @WARDELL416 flicks relive all the plays from our 3-1 Grand Finals dub with these series highlights! pic.twitter.com/wmiMhlcjSq — TSM FTX (@TSM) August 2, 2021

However, some tougher competition awaits them in the playoffs. TSM will kick start their playoffs campaign against Envy. They will also try to dominate the playoffs and qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod