Envy become last team to qualify for Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin from North America Stage 3 Playoffs; Sentinels in Grand Finals

After Sentinels and 100 Thieves, Envy became the last team to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin as they confirmed their top-three spot at the North America Stage 3 Playoffs.

Envy beat XSET to secure their slot in the Berlin Masters.

Here are the three teams that will be representing NA at Masters Berlin. You can't tell me that other regions aren't nervous right now. NA is stacked. pic.twitter.com/cXi7S7Wp2O — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) August 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Sentinels reached the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs, beating 100 Thieves in the Upper Finals.

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs Day 3 results

Fans witnessed two matches on the third day of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs.

Sentinels vs 100 Thieves

100 Thieves faced the world champions in a best-of-three tie in the Upper Finals of the North America Stage 3 Playoffs.

The series' first match was played on Split, and Sentinels completely dominated the map from the start. They notched 11 rounds in the first half as the attackers.

100T was able to win just one round each in either side of the half, as Sentinels took two more rounds in defense and won the first match of the series.

The second game was played on Haven, where both secured six rounds each in the first half. After switching sides, 100 Thieves lost the momentum again and won just two more rounds in defense. Sentinels claimed the six rounds needed to win the match and the series.

.@Sentinels continue their strong play and take down @100Thieves in 2-0 fashion to advance to the Grand Final. 100 Thieves will await the winner of XSET vs. Envy in the Lower Final. pic.twitter.com/TVj8QrXSIx — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) August 13, 2021

XSET vs Envy

XSET went up against Envy in the qualification match of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

The first match was on Ascent, where both teams put up a thrilling encounter in the first half, securing six rounds each. After the side swap, XSET won five rounds in their defense. However, Envy won seven more rounds in the second half and won the match.

After winning the first map, Envy was pretty confident going into the second arena on Haven. They dominated the first half with nine rounds.

XSET could only get four rounds after the side swap, as Envy won four more rounds in the second half to clinch the match and the series and secure their slot in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Envy will now face 100 Thieves in the Lower Final of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs to join Sentinels in the Grand Finals.

Edited by Ravi Iyer