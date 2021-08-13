TSM and Faze Clan are out of Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs after second day of campaign

TSM and Faze Clan's dreams of qualifying for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin have ended on the second day of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs.

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin has only three slots available for the North American region. With Sentinels and 100 Thieves already qualified for the Berlin Masters, there is only one slot left for the NA sides to secure their place in next month's international tournament.

A total of six teams are competing in the lower bracket of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs to keep their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin dream alive. However, XSET and Envy are the only two orgs to survive elimination on Day 2 of the Playoffs.

They will now face each other to become the final North American team to qualify for the Berlin Masters.

Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 3 Playoffs Day 2 results

Lower Round 1

Rise vs TSM

TSM started the series with the upper hand via a victory on Split by a 13-10 margin. However, Rise responded in the following two maps and won both, on Haven and Breeze, 13-6 and 13-5, respectively, to knock TSM out of the competition.

Unfortunately, our #VCT playoffs run has ended, which means qualification for Champions 2021 is out of our hands.



We owe it to the fans to turn things around, and we will. Your unwavering support will forever be appreciated. We'll make you proud again. — TSM FTX (@TSM) August 13, 2021

Faze Clan vs Luminosity

Luminosity took the lead in the tie, winning the first map on Ascent with a 13-8 scoreline. However, Faze Clan pulled off a comeback, securing the last two maps on Split and Bind 13-6 and 13-9, respectively.

.@FaZeClan remains in the hunt for the final spot in Masters Berlin with their victory over @Luminosity. Unfortunately for LG, their run ends here. FaZe Clan will move on to play Envy next. pic.twitter.com/eMFA1pvXKR — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) August 12, 2021

Lower Round 2

XSET vs Rise

Rise won the first map on Haven with a 13-7 scoreline. XSET then equalized the tie by winning the second map on Split 13-10.

Continuing with the momentum, XSET won the final map on Ascent with a 13-7 scoreline and qualified for the Lower Round 3 tie.

That's it for our #VCT run.



GG's to all teams and any we may have caused to upset (pun intended😉). We're happy to narrate an underdog story and we appreciate any new supporters that are in for the journey. — Rise (@TheRiseNation) August 13, 2021

Envy vs Faze Clan

Faze Clan secured a hard-fought victory in the first map on Haven with a 14-12 scoreline. However, Envy won the second map on Bind 13-10, followed by another win in the final map on Ascent 13-8. Faze was knocked out of the event as a result.

Onto fight for a spot at #VCT Berlin tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/3G2UDW5zuK — ENVY (@Envy) August 13, 2021

XSET will face Envy in the Lower Round 3 tie today to secure a slot in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Edited by Ravi Iyer